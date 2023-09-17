A man is taken away by police officers in Stuttgart, Baden-Württemberg, Germany, on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, after clashes at a gathering of Eritrean groups. (Jason Tschepljakow/dpa via AP)

A man is taken away by police officers in Stuttgart, Baden-Württemberg, Germany, on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, after clashes at a gathering of Eritrean groups. (Jason Tschepljakow/dpa via AP)

Dozens injured at Eritrean event in Germany, including 26 police officers

Around 200 protestors threw bottles, stones at those attending the cultural festival

German police said dozens of people, including at least 26 officers, were injured during unrest surrounding an Eritrean cultural festival in the southwestern city of Stuttgart.

Shortly before the event was set to begin Saturday afternoon, around 200 protesters gathered in the area outside and began throwing stones, bottles, and other items at police officers and participants of the event. Six of the 26 injured police officers were treated in a hospital for their injuries, police said. Four event participants and two protesters were also injured, according to police, although information wasn’t immediately available about the severity of their injuries.

Saturday’s protests were the latest in a string of unrest surrounding Eritrean cultural events in Germany and elsewhere. In July, a clash at an Eritrean festival in the western German city of Giessen left 22 police officers injured. A fight between Eritrean government supporters and opponents in Tel Aviv in early September led to one of the most violent street confrontations among African asylum seekers and migrants in the city’s recent memory.

The event Saturday was organized by several groups considered close to the government of Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki.

Tens of thousands of people have fled Eritrea for Europe, many alleging they were mistreated by Isaias’ repressive government. The conflicts surrounding gatherings like Saturday’s highlight the deep divide among members of the Eritrean diaspora, those who remain close to the government and those who have fled to live in exile and strongly oppose Isaias.

On Saturday, Stuttgart police vice president Carsten Hoefler condemned the protesters’ actions and said in a statement that “neither the extent nor the intensity of the violence was apparent in advance.”

City officials said there had been no reason to ban the gathering in advance, but that they will take steps to prevent similar unrest in the future.

“We must take decisive action against the emergence of conflicts from other states on German soil,” said Stuttgart Mayor Frank Nopper, according to German news agency dpa.

READ ALSO: Trial by social media: Court struggles under weight of ‘Freedom Convoy’ evidence

The Associated Press

FestivalPolice

Love The 100 Mile Free Press?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada joins allies in sending air defence missiles to Ukraine
Next story
Designer says robbers stole 50 items from upcoming Paris Fashion Week show

Just Posted

Two views of the #DearTerry shirt designed by actor Ryan Reynolds in collaboration with Fox family members. (Photo: shop.terryfox.org/collections/2023-terry-fox-run-shirt)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope?

Captain Guy Ridler stands in front of the RJ85 large airtanker firefighting plane he flies in his role with Con Air. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Casual Country 2023)
CASUAL COUNTRY: Airtanker pilot based in Williams Lake likes Cariboo life

Winterize your house this fall and stay cozy throughout the winter. (Photo by Mikhail Nilov via Pexels)
Ten steps to winterizing your home

Helen Horn (from left) smiles with Lorraine Jerema and Pat Lytton as they look over old photos and scrapbooks of the Interlakes CattleBelles back in 2020. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Helen Horn (from left) smiles with Lorraine Jeraema and Pat Lytton as they look over old photos and scrapbooks of the Interlakes CattleBelles. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Forty years of supporting agriculture