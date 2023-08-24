Federal privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne speaks at a press conference in Ottawa, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. The federal privacy watchdog and some of his global counterparts are urging the largest social media companies to prevent bulk extraction of personal details from their websites. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Federal privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne speaks at a press conference in Ottawa, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. The federal privacy watchdog and some of his global counterparts are urging the largest social media companies to prevent bulk extraction of personal details from their websites. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Canada wants big tech to step up on data scraping protection

Prevent illegal mass data extraction, privacy authorities tell social media firms

The federal privacy watchdog and some of his global counterparts are urging the largest social media companies to prevent bulk extraction of personal details from their websites.

In a joint statement, privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne and data protection authorities from Australia, Britain and other countries say the practice, known as data scraping, poses a serious risk.

They warn that personal information has been used for targeted cyberattacks, identity fraud, creating facial recognition databases, unauthorized police intelligence gathering, and unwanted direct marketing and spam.

A 2021 investigation by Canada’s privacy commissioner and three provincial watchdogs found that Clearview AI’s scraping of billions of images of people from across the internet represented mass surveillance of Canadians.

The new joint statement, an initiative of the Global Privacy Assembly’s International Enforcement Cooperation Working Group, is signed by Dufresne and representatives of 11 other assembly members.

It has been shared with the parent companies of YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Threads, Facebook, LinkedIn, Weibo and X, formerly known as Twitter.

“International collaboration is critical to promoting and protecting privacy rights in the digital realm and addressing emerging issues such as mass data scraping, which can present a significant risk to fundamental privacy rights,” Dufresne said in a statement.

The document sets out several steps that social media companies and other websites that host publicly accessible personal information can take to ease the risk.

They include people within an organization to identify and implement controls to protect against scraping, as well as taking steps to detect bots and block IP addresses when such activity is suspected.

READ ALSO: Facebook: Most users may have had public data ‘scraped’

cybersecurityFederal Politicssocial media

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
As premiers talk gender and kids, Poilievre’s grassroots ask same of him
Next story
Canadian ethics czar opens forced-labour probes against 3 big companies

Just Posted

The South Cariboo Chamber received a grant of assistance for $3,000 for What’s Hopping in 100 Mile House in 2023. As it was an event that benefited everyone, the district allocated $1,500 and the balance remaining came from the three areas G, H and L. for a total of $3,000. The amount was budgeted for in advance. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Joint grant program promotes volunteerism and strengthens communities

A three-vehicle crash disrupted traffic, Aug. 22 at Maple Drive and Highway 97, but the occupants were reportedly not seriously hurt. (Karen Powell photo)
Crash complicates commute in Quesnel

Sophia Jackson grew up in the South Cariboo and formed her garden market business, Mother Hulda’s Garden. After spending time in Edinburgh, she ventured back to plant roots in 100 Mile House in 2020. (Contributed to Black Press by Sophia Jackson)
‘Food is folk’: the importance of community gardening

Denver Lytton of 100 Mile House brushes the edge of the barrel in the senior girls barrel race at the Little Britches rodeo on Sunday, Aug. 20. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Young rodeo action at the Little Britches Rodeo