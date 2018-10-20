The 100 Mile House Municipal Election turnout is estimated to be higher than 2014’s

More than 580 people practised their right to vote

Turnout to vote in the 100 Mile and District election was “healthy.” Beth Audet photo.

According to the chief election offer, turnout for this year’s municipal election have been higher than the previous election in 2014.

“It was really good, really busy [and] a healthy turnout,” said Tammy Boulanger, the chief election officer. “At this point, we are a little above of what our last election was.”

In 2014, there were 580 voters and Boulanger estimates that it has surpassed that, though an exact number was not provided at this time.

“On our actual voter’s list, we have just under 1,300 but we have a lot of new registrations so I haven’t counted the registrations so I don’t know what the official percentage would be,” she said when asked about the percentage of eligible people who voted.

Boulanger added that the mood of voters was excellent.

“How could you go wrong with the sun shining today.”