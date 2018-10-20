Sally Watson elected director of TNRD Area E

She received 165 votes

Sally Watson has been re-elected as the director of Thompson Nicola Regional Director of Area E with 165 votes, beating out Bill Mackenzie and Ross Tapping.

“Absolutely wonderful,” said Watson on being re-elected.

She said she has already started working on improving communications for emergencies and outside of them.

“I think we could all do much better at communicating and I’ll be working hard on that. We will also be working on fire protecting and working on keeping our citizens safe.”

Watson said that she was a little nervous about the election and whether or not she would retain the seat.

“That’s always in the air. You go into an election as a review of your performance and it is up to the citizens to assess what you have done and what they believe you can do,” she said.

Watson plans on just sitting and relaxing for the rest of the night, but would like to thank her opponents for and putting in their names and for allowing democracy to exercise.

