Meet your School District 27 board of trustees

Many fresh faces for the next four-year term

The next four-year term will see women take over the boardroom in School District 27.

Seven women will make up the SD 27 Board of Trustees.

The election results are as follows;

Zone 1 (Forest Grove) was acclaimed by incumbent Linda Martens.

Zone 2 (Lac la Hache-70 Mile) was won by Mary Forbes with 125, or 69.4 per cent of the votes.

Zone 3 (100 Mile House) was acclaimed by incumbent Willow MacDonald.

Zone 4 (Big Lake, Horsefly) was won by Ciel Patenaude with 313, or 61.6 per cent of the votes.

Zone 5 (Williams Lake fringe) was won by Angie Delainey with 384, or 67.7 per cent of the votes.

Zone 6 (City of Williams Lake) was won by Alexis Forseille with 1,138, or 47.2 per cent of the votes.

Zone 7 (Chilcotin) was won by Anne L. Kohut with 210, or 74.2 per cent of the votes.

Mary Forbes will represent Zone 2 as a school trustee.

Angie Delainey will represent Zone 5 as a school trustee.

Ciel Patenaude (right) will represent Zone 4 as a board trustee.

Anne Kohut will represent Zone 7 as a board trustee. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Alexis Forseille will represent Zone 6 as a board trustee.

Willow MacDonald will represent Zone 3 as a board trustee.

