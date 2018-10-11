Oct. 20 is election day, make sure you are informed before casting your vote.

General local election candidates in the 100 Mile House area

A list of local District of 100 Mile House, CRD, TNRD and School District 27 candidates

With the Oct. 20 general local election looming and advance voting already underway, the Free Press has compiled a list of candidates in the 100 Mile House area.

For more information about an individual candidate, click on his or her name.

District of 100 Mile House

Mitch Campsall – mayor candidate

Rita Giesbrecht – mayor candidate

Glen MacDonald – mayor candidate

Walter Bremsleven – councillor candidate

Leon Cretien – councillor candidate

Ralph Fossum – councillor candidate

Laura Laing – councillor candidate

Cameron McSorley – councillor candidate

David Mingo – councillor candidate

Christopher Pettman – councillor candidate

Maureen Pinkney – councillor candidate

Nicole Weir – councillor candidate

Cariboo Regional District

Al Richmond – Area G (Lac la Hache – 108 Mile Ranch)

Margo Wagner – Area H (Canim Lake – Forest Grove)

Brian Coakley – Area L (Lone Butte – Interlakes)

Willow MacDonald – Area L (Lone Butte – Interlakes)

Thompson-Nicola Regional District

Bill Mackenzie – Area E (Bonaparte Plateau)

Ross Tapping – Area E (Bonaparte Plateau)

Sally Watson – Area E (Bonaparte Plateau)

School District 27

Linda Martens – Zone 1 (Bridge Lake, Forest Grove, Buffalo Creek and Horse Lake)

Robyn Angus – Zone 2 (108 Mile Ranch and Lac la Hache)

Mary Forbes – Zone 2 (108 Mile Ranch and Lac la Hache)

Willow MacDonald – Zone 3 (100 Mile House)

