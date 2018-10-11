General local election candidates in the 100 Mile House area

With the Oct. 20 general local election looming and advance voting already underway, the Free Press has compiled a list of candidates in the 100 Mile House area.
District of 100 Mile House
Mitch Campsall – mayor candidate
Rita Giesbrecht – mayor candidate
Glen MacDonald – mayor candidate
Walter Bremsleven – councillor candidate
Leon Cretien – councillor candidate
Ralph Fossum – councillor candidate
Laura Laing – councillor candidate
Cameron McSorley – councillor candidate
David Mingo – councillor candidate
Christopher Pettman – councillor candidate
Maureen Pinkney – councillor candidate
Nicole Weir – councillor candidate
Cariboo Regional District
Al Richmond – Area G (Lac la Hache – 108 Mile Ranch)
Margo Wagner – Area H (Canim Lake – Forest Grove)
Brian Coakley – Area L (Lone Butte – Interlakes)
Willow MacDonald – Area L (Lone Butte – Interlakes)
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Bill Mackenzie – Area E (Bonaparte Plateau)
Ross Tapping – Area E (Bonaparte Plateau)
Sally Watson – Area E (Bonaparte Plateau)
School District 27
Linda Martens – Zone 1 (Bridge Lake, Forest Grove, Buffalo Creek and Horse Lake)
Robyn Angus – Zone 2 (108 Mile Ranch and Lac la Hache)
Mary Forbes – Zone 2 (108 Mile Ranch and Lac la Hache)
Willow MacDonald – Zone 3 (100 Mile House)
