CRD advance voting indicates strong voter turnout so far

Voter turnout is higher compared to the 2014 elections which saw 160 voters in the advance polls.

Two-hundred-forty-one voters cast their ballots yesterday in the first advance voting opportunity for the Cariboo Regional District general election.

Out of the 28,890 eligible voters in the regional district, voter turnout is higher compared to the 2014 elections which saw 160 voters in the first advance polls.

Web poll: Are you voting in the upcoming municipal election?

Eligible voters are encouraged to come out and vote in the next advance voting opportunity on Monday, Oct. 15 or on general voting day, Oct. 20, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find a polling station in your area at www.cariboord.ca/elections.

Here are a few reminders about the election:

• Advance voting dates and locations may vary between the CRD, municipalities and school districts. Visit your local government or school district website for details.

• Don’t forget to bring two pieces of identification to vote.

• For non-resident property electors where more than one person owns the property, the signatures of a majority of the owners are required. You must bring a completed non-resident property owner form with you to vote. Download the form here. Contact the Chief or Deputy Chief Election Officer prior to voting day for more details.

• Mail ballot voting is still available. Visit www.cariboord.ca/elections for details or call the CRD’s Chief Election Officer at 250-392-3351.

• Contact information for candidates is posted at www.bc.localelections.ca.

• When the polls close on Oct. 20, unofficial election results will be posted at www.bc.localelections.ca/results.

For more election information, visit cariboord.ca/government/elections or call the CRD at 250-392-3351 or 1-800-665-1636.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.