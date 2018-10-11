CRD advance voting indicates strong voter turnout so far

Voter turnout is higher compared to the 2014 elections which saw 160 voters in the advance polls.

Two-hundred-forty-one voters cast their ballots yesterday in the first advance voting opportunity for the Cariboo Regional District general election.

Out of the 28,890 eligible voters in the regional district, voter turnout is higher compared to the 2014 elections which saw 160 voters in the first advance polls.

Web poll: Are you voting in the upcoming municipal election?

Eligible voters are encouraged to come out and vote in the next advance voting opportunity on Monday, Oct. 15 or on general voting day, Oct. 20, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find a polling station in your area at www.cariboord.ca/elections.

Here are a few reminders about the election:

• Advance voting dates and locations may vary between the CRD, municipalities and school districts. Visit your local government or school district website for details.

• Don’t forget to bring two pieces of identification to vote.

• For non-resident property electors where more than one person owns the property, the signatures of a majority of the owners are required. You must bring a completed non-resident property owner form with you to vote. Download the form here. Contact the Chief or Deputy Chief Election Officer prior to voting day for more details.

• Mail ballot voting is still available. Visit www.cariboord.ca/elections for details or call the CRD’s Chief Election Officer at 250-392-3351.

• Contact information for candidates is posted at www.bc.localelections.ca.

• When the polls close on Oct. 20, unofficial election results will be posted at www.bc.localelections.ca/results.

For more election information, visit cariboord.ca/government/elections or call the CRD at 250-392-3351 or 1-800-665-1636.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
General local election candidates in the 100 Mile House area

Just Posted

Athlete in Focus: Cameron Ardiel

“I just love playing the game.”

Temporary brownish water in 100 Mile House

‘It’s not going to kill you, it’s manganese, but it’s not exactly the most pleasant stuff to look at’

General local election candidates in the 100 Mile House area

A list of local District of 100 Mile House, CRD, TNRD and School District 27 candidates

Prospective school board trustees in the South Cariboo

Two are in by acclamation, while two are in a race for Zone 2

South Cariboo moms frustrated about lack of prenatal care

‘It is my right to be able to receive proper medical care.’

Bieksa, Lights offer tributes for young B.C. man who died playing hockey

Gratitude, donations and tributes for Noah Trulsen pour in, including a song by Lights and former Canuck Kevin Bieksa

Nilsson makes 33 saves as Canucks shock Bolts 4-1

Vancouver goalie sharp in first start of season

Kanye West, in ‘MAGA’ hat, delivers surreal Oval Office show

The rapper met with U.S. President Donald Trump

B.C. piano teacher facing 5 more sex-related charges

Dmytro Kubyshkin is facing 15 charges in total

Sedin twins’ numbers to be retired by Canucks next season

Their jerseys will hang in the rafters of Rogers Arena

Supreme Court rules feds have no duty to consult Indigenous groups when making laws

Law-making does not amount to Crown conduct that triggers the deeply entrenched duty to confer with Indigenous Peoples

Melania Trump says she might be ‘the most bullied person’

Her Be Best campaign is focusing on social media and online behaviour in part because of “what people are saying about me”

Alberta man gets more prison time for strangling wife

Allan Shyback is accused of strangling his wife and burying her body in the basement

How undocumented construction workers in B.C. put their health at risk

Some workers have to turn to physiotherapists, dentists and even veterinarians

Most Read