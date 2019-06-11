Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Harninder N. of Terrace

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Harninder N. from Vancouver. Photo provided by Miss BC

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more aboutthe women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Harninder N. of Terrace:

While inquiring about the Miss B.C. Pageant I became intrigued by the morals and objectives it represents. My passion of creating and being a voice for young girls and women is something of high importance to me. Learning that the Miss BC pageant stands behind this passion and aims to give young women the confidence and skills they need, made me want to be apart of it.

Throughout my entire life, my parents have given me every opportunity to succeed and achieve my goals. I will use the resources given to me and assist young girls across the globe. Starting at the age of ten I became very involved and began organizing a variety of events. These events included topics such as cultural diversity, fundraising and women empowerment; all of which are valuable to me. I believe my ambition and headstrong attitude sets me apart from others and is one of my unique qualities.

On a day to day basis I am driven by the quote, “Believe in yourself, and you will be unstoppable”. Growth and success begin with yourself, and remembering you are able to do whatever it is you put your mind to.

To vote for Harninder, click here

To visit Harninder’s Cops for Cancer, click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Hajaratu J. of Coquitlam

Just Posted

Do you agree with the federal government’s decision to ban single-use plastics by 2021?

Do you agree with the federal government's plan to ban single-use plastic… Continue reading

Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency System gains more than 500 new registers

Residents encouraged to continue to sign up year-round

From the 100 Mile Free Press Archives

27 Years Ago (1991): The 100 Mile District General Hospital Auxiliary celebrated… Continue reading

What are your plans after graduation?

Valeria Pineda-Martinez 100 Mile House “I will be continuing as a health-care… Continue reading

Diaries: Adjusting

I read somewhere that people who live in rural areas tend to… Continue reading

VIDEO: Toronto Police investigate Warriors fan ‘sucker punched’ after Raptors game

Police say no one has come forward with more information

Stayin’ Alive: Warriors edge Raptors to force Game 6 in NBA Finals

Toronto had lead late before falling 106-105 at home

Overdose prevention sites, naloxone kits save thousands of lives in B.C.: study

The study estimates B.C. overdose rates would be 2.5 per cent higher

Canfor’s B.C. sawmills shutting down for another 2-6 weeks

All but one curtailing production due to poor lumber economics

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

B.C. teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Record-breaking $65M Lotto Max prize up for grabs in Canada

It’s the biggest lottery jackpot ever available to be won in B.C.

Buy your own dinosaur fossil for as low as $7

T-rex fossils are all sold out

Edmonton murder trial hears toddler went from chunky, happy to skin and bones

19-month old Anthony Joseph Raine was left to die outside a church, the court heard

Most Read