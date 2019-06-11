Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Harninder N. of Terrace

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more aboutthe women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Harninder N. of Terrace:

While inquiring about the Miss B.C. Pageant I became intrigued by the morals and objectives it represents. My passion of creating and being a voice for young girls and women is something of high importance to me. Learning that the Miss BC pageant stands behind this passion and aims to give young women the confidence and skills they need, made me want to be apart of it.

Throughout my entire life, my parents have given me every opportunity to succeed and achieve my goals. I will use the resources given to me and assist young girls across the globe. Starting at the age of ten I became very involved and began organizing a variety of events. These events included topics such as cultural diversity, fundraising and women empowerment; all of which are valuable to me. I believe my ambition and headstrong attitude sets me apart from others and is one of my unique qualities.

On a day to day basis I am driven by the quote, “Believe in yourself, and you will be unstoppable”. Growth and success begin with yourself, and remembering you are able to do whatever it is you put your mind to.

To vote for Harninder, click here

To visit Harninder’s Cops for Cancer, click here