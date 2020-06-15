Upgrading your electrical creates lifestyle flexibility

Gregg Johansen is both a certified Red Seal electrician and a Master Electrician – a distinction only about one in 10 BC electricians have! For big jobs or small, the Pacific Star Electric team has the knowledge and experience you need.

Gregg Johansen has a deep affinity for the Cariboo.

A regular summer visitor since he was a kid, first to Lac des Roches and then after meeting his wife, to Sheridan Lake, Gregg and his wife decided to make the permanent move from the Lower Mainland to the 100 Mile House area last year.

Not only does he appreciate the ability to lay down roots here, he’s thrilled to continue building professional relationships in the community as a Master Electrician with Pacific Star Electric.

“I’ve been in the industry for 12 years or so, mostly on the Coast,” he says. “When we decided to start looking to move up to 100 Mile House, the original thought was to open my own company. But Pacific Star have treated me so well and when they offered me an opportunity to open a branch office here, it was too good to say no to.”

The right person for the job – Not only is Gregg a certified Red Seal electrician, he's taken the next step to secure his Master Electrician designation, which qualifies him to be safety officer for a commercial company. It's a distinction that only about one in 10 electricians have in B.C., making him as qualified as anyone around for your job, big or small!

A wealth of experience – Speaking of big jobs or small, Gregg has worked on them all, from industrial and agricultural heavy machinery and motors, to providing the electrical work on custom homes. "That's the nice thing about working with different types of companies, I've gotten a lot of really good experience across the board," he says.

Upgrading is worthwhile – If you own or are moving into an older home with 60-amp service, you'll have a difficult time getting insurance, Gregg says. "They're worried about you overloading your service. If you ever want to add a hot tub or a heat pump, it's best to go with 100- or 200-amp service," he says. You might be surprised to learn that Pacific Star's install cost for 200-amp service is marginally higher than for 100 amps, yet gives you far more flexibility to install appliances. Ask about getting your system inspected!

Need an expert on specialty work? – If you're a Cariboo resident who thinks outside the box, perhaps trying to green up your home or lifestyle, Gregg can help. His experience installing solar panels on rooftops, designing underground powerline systems to help avoid tree blowdown damage and power interruptions, and installing electric vehicle charging stations, gives you some environmentally smart options.

If your next project needs expert electrical knowledge, Gregg is available for jobs big and small, from Williams Lake to Cache Creek or Kamloops. Based out of Lone Butte, services include: Service upgrades; sub-panels for outbuildings; solar power systems; back-up power systems; EV charging stations; outbuilding or outdoor lighting; hot tub or AC wiring; additions and renovations; lighting upgrades; RV Receptacles/services; and landscape lighting.

Call Gregg today at 604-765-2116 or 1-250-797-6693, or email greggj@pacificstarelectric.ca. Learn more at pacificstarelectric.ca Read testimonials about Gregg’s work here.

