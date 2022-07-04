They’re not done yet! 100 Mile hardware store adding even more products

The news from Century Home Hardware just keeps getting better. First they moved to a dramatically bigger store, where there’s significantly more items on display and a great selection of all your favourite products. Then they announced that they were open seven days a week, which owner Scott Tucker says has been extremely popular with customers. Now they’re adding a new product line that’s sure to be a crowd pleaser: M&M Food Market Express!

“We’re going to be a great ambassador for the program, with 14 feet of cooler space dedicated to convenient, quality meals,” Tucker says. “We’ve been getting it ready for months, and are really excited to finally share the secret.”

Shoppers will be able to pick up all their favourites for easy grilling on the barbecue, at home or at the cottage.

Boneless beef top sirloin steaks aged to perfection and available in packs of four, portioned for the family or to enjoy one at a time.

Oktoberfest sausages, fully cooked for your convenience and made with pure pork.

Philly beefsteak goes from the freezer to your plate in just four minutes — great for sandwiches, burritos and quesadillas!

Breaded chicken filets for restaurant-style, crispy, gluten-free chicken tenders.

Herb and garlic shrimp skewers hand-threaded onto skewers for an easy barbecue dinner.

Plenty more in store!

“We have full flexibility in what we stock, so if there’s high demand for an M&M product we’ll be happy to bring it in for our customers,” Tucker says.

While some other M&M Food Market Express locations in the South Cariboo have had limited selection or been difficult to find, Tucker says Century Home Hardware is committed to offering a reliable and broad selection of M&M foods for residents of 100 Mile House. Look for the brand new sign at 536 Horse Lake Rd!

Hot buys at the Home Hardware Grand Opening July 8

Residents of 100 Mile House have embraced Century Home Hardware since the soft-opening in its new location earlier this spring, but now it’s time for a celebration.

Grand opening celebration, July 8

Hot buys and special pricing on products throughout the store, including laminate and vinyl flooring.

Surprise inventory, including metal roofing available in three colours and three lengths.

New display items, including pre-built wooden storage sheds.

“We’re so grateful to 100 Mile House for their support and their patience through our soft opening this spring, and can’t wait to celebrate with everyone July 8,” Tucker says.

Follow Century Home Hardware on Facebook for store updates, browse selection at homehardware.ca or visit the new store in person at 536 Horse Lake Rd.

