Century Home Hardware now offers a wide selection of healthy, convenient frozen meals with M&M Food Market Express!

Century Home Hardware now offers a wide selection of healthy, convenient frozen meals with M&M Food Market Express!

They’re not done yet! 100 Mile hardware store adding even more products

Grand Opening July 8 brings hot buys, surprise inventory and even dinner for the grill

The news from Century Home Hardware just keeps getting better. First they moved to a dramatically bigger store, where there’s significantly more items on display and a great selection of all your favourite products. Then they announced that they were open seven days a week, which owner Scott Tucker says has been extremely popular with customers. Now they’re adding a new product line that’s sure to be a crowd pleaser: M&M Food Market Express!

“We’re going to be a great ambassador for the program, with 14 feet of cooler space dedicated to convenient, quality meals,” Tucker says. “We’ve been getting it ready for months, and are really excited to finally share the secret.”

Shoppers will be able to pick up all their favourites for easy grilling on the barbecue, at home or at the cottage.

“We have full flexibility in what we stock, so if there’s high demand for an M&M product we’ll be happy to bring it in for our customers,” Tucker says.

While some other M&M Food Market Express locations in the South Cariboo have had limited selection or been difficult to find, Tucker says Century Home Hardware is committed to offering a reliable and broad selection of M&M foods for residents of 100 Mile House. Look for the brand new sign at 536 Horse Lake Rd!

Hot buys at the Home Hardware Grand Opening July 8

Residents of 100 Mile House have embraced Century Home Hardware since the soft-opening in its new location earlier this spring, but now it’s time for a celebration.

  • Grand opening celebration, July 8

  • Hot buys and special pricing on products throughout the store, including laminate and vinyl flooring.
  • Surprise inventory, including metal roofing available in three colours and three lengths.
  • New display items, including pre-built wooden storage sheds.

“We’re so grateful to 100 Mile House for their support and their patience through our soft opening this spring, and can’t wait to celebrate with everyone July 8,” Tucker says.

Follow Century Home Hardware on Facebook for store updates, browse selection at homehardware.ca or visit the new store in person at 536 Horse Lake Rd.

100 Mile HouseHome Improvement

 

Scott and Mayte Tucker, owners of Century Home Hardware in 100 Mile House. Stop by the Grand Opening July 8!

Scott and Mayte Tucker, owners of Century Home Hardware in 100 Mile House. Stop by the Grand Opening July 8!

Most Read

Just Posted

RCMP released an image of Jordell Sellars in December, 2019 in relation to firearms offences. (RCMP photo)
Jordell Sellars, 33, charged in Williams Lake Stampede shooting that left 2 injured

RCMP are still on scene Monday morning (July 4) after a shooting at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds Sunday injured two. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
BREAKING: Innocent bystander injured in Williams Lake Stampede shooting

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
Dairy and Beef research part of the story for B.C.

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Williams Lake Tribune image)
NPD museum project paused but questions remain