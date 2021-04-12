Step outside into nature or step into well designed, high quality homes – that’s the beauty of Cariboo Ridge!

Step outside into nature or step into well designed, high quality homes – that’s the beauty of Cariboo Ridge!

Strike real estate gold in 100 Mile

With nature at your doorstep, why wouldn’t you want to call 100 Mile House home?

There’s change in the air for British Columbians as they flock to the Cariboo’s calming rural landscapes over bustling city centres.

“We’ve noticed a trend that’s quickly been gaining popularity. Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen populations leaving Fraser Valley and spreading out into more rural areas,” notes Deborah Petersmeyer, Sales & Marketing Co-ordinator for Cariboo Ridge. With the availability of Cariboo Ridge’s first phase of development, Spruce at the Ridge, the lifestyle change you’ve been waiting for is here!

READ MORE: Modern comforts, community vision come together at Cariboo Ridge

The freedom you didn’t know you needed

There’s no doubt that taking a step back from the hustle and bustle of the city can be rewarding. As restrictions continue to change and affect how we live, many residents’ preferences and priorities are shifting with them.

When you call Cariboo Ridge home, take advantage of a cleaner, natural environment rich in outdoor recreational opportunities. Surrounded by pristine lakes, beautiful forests, grasslands and meadows – your outdoor adventures await.

And, by identifying a Trail Linkage Plan with a network of existing and proposed trails throughout the Municipality of 100 Mile House, residents can enjoy easy access to the trail systems for their enjoyment, health and well-being – which remains of paramount importance in the planning of this premier development.

Cariboo Ridge is planned as a multi-generational community, making it a place where people of all ages can live, thrive and build fantastic family memories!

Cariboo Ridge is planned as a multi-generational community, making it a place where people of all ages can live, thrive and build fantastic family memories!

As the Cariboo Ridge team plans ahead for future developments, they have the long- term potential of more than 100 single-family lots, to be built incrementally in small phases. Phase 1 is an eight-lot, fully serviced cul-de-sac, with full urban services also included. Construction of Phase I to begin May 2021. With a variety of floor plans to choose from, there’s something for everyone!

The multi-generational community is ideal for all ages to live, thrive and build amazing family memories. Whether you’re looking for a safe place to raise a family or are a retiree searching for stress-free living, Cariboo Ridge is worth exploring.

With professional and commercial services just five minutes from your doorstep, when you need amenities, they’re close at hand! Downtown, find a variety of unique shops, major banks, Hospital, hair stylists, furniture stores, pharmacies, restaurants, clothing stores and more. And since you don’t have to travel far, you can forget about traffic. While locals of 100 Mile House have appreciated the benefits of this amazing community for years now, it’s your turn to take advantage – take a page from their book and call Cariboo Ridge home!

To learn more you can visit them online or head to their Facebook – make sure to like the page to stay up-to-date on their developments!

READ MORE: Discover why location is key at Cariboo Ridge

affordable housinghomeHousingNature

Previous story
Can accidents ‘unhappen’? Here’s how!
Next story
Black Press Media introduces one of Western Canada’s best real estate platforms helping home buyers Find. Love. Live. that new home

Just Posted

The Yunesit'in Government in partnership with the BC Wildfire Service will be conducting a prescribed burn seven kilometres west of the community and 25 kilometres south of Alexis Creek on the south side of the Chilcotin River. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Prescribed burning planned to reduce wildfire risk near Yunesit’in

Burning may begin as early as April 13 in partnership with BC Wildfire Service

B.C. Cattlemen’s Association general manager Kevin Boon. (B.C. Cattlemen’s Association photo)
COVID, BSE, water access and private land rights: B.C. Cattlemen’s general manager weighs in

Kevin Boon said positive aspect of pandemic is more people interested in where their food comes from

School District board members discuss business at a regular board meeting prior to the pandemic. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
Ministry of Education gives special shout out to School District 27 at start of Education Week

District board and administration recognized for creating outdoor learning spaces

Amy Newmann spent much of summer ground-truthing the old Cariboo Waggon Road and the winter writing a guidebook about it. (Richard Wright photo)
Cariboo Waggon Road mapped out

Charting the Cariboo Waggon Road and creating a guidebook was a work of passion for Amy Newman.

Stock photo
What is cyber trauma and how can parents mitigate its effects?

Online book club of more than 90 parents in the Cariboo-Chilcotin region discuss the issue.

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 6, 2020. Top Tory leaders of past and present will speak with supporters today about what a conservative economic recovery from COVID-19 could look like. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
O’Toole to vote against Conservative MP’s private bill on ‘sex-selective abortion’

Erin O’Toole said he supports a woman’s right to choose and will personally vote against the private member’s bill

The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians says that includes attempts to steal Canadian research on COVID-19 and vaccines, and sow misinformation. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Intelligence committee warns China, Russia targeting Canadian COVID-19 research

Committee also found that the terrorist threat to Canada has shifted since its last such assessment

Part of the massive mess left behind in a Spallumcheen rental home owned by Wes Burden, whose tenants bolted from the property in the middle of the night. Burden is now facing a hefty cleaning and repair bill as a result. (Photo submitted)
Tenants disappear in the night leaving Okanagan home trashed with junk, feces

Spallumcheen rental rooms filled with junk, human and animal feces; landlord scared to rent again

Parliament Hill is viewed below a Canada flag in Gatineau, Quebec, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. A new poll suggests most Canadians are feeling more grateful for what they have in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions increased slightly in 2019: report

2019 report shows Canada emitted about one million tonnes more of these gases than the previous year

Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. to register people ages 40+ for COVID-19 vaccines in April

Appointments are currently being booked for people ages 66 and up

Interior Health improves access to mental health supports amid COVID-19 pandemic. (Stock)
Interior Health connects people to mental health resources amid COVID

310-MHSU line receives positive feedback in early months of rollout

A volunteer disinfects a historical Mohabat Khan mosque ahead of the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Friday, April 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
For Canadian Muslims, second pandemic Ramadan is a time of hope and sadness

Many members of the association are trying to find ways ‘to help people stay connected to one another’

South Surrey farmland, March 2020. The province’s crackdown on secondary residences sparked protests that have the NDP government engaged in a lengthy rewrite of its legislation. (Tracy Holmes/Peace Arch News)
B.C. NDP now wants to keep even ‘non-farmers’ on the land

‘Grandfathering’ of second residences extended again

Photos of Vancouver Canucks players are pictured outside the closed box office of Rogers Arena in downtown Vancouver Thursday, April 8, 2021. The Vancouver Canucks say 25 players and coaches have tested positive during a COVID-19 outbreak that involves a variant of the virus. It is now the biggest reported outbreak in the NHL this season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canucks’ return to practice pushed back as player added to COVID protocol list

COVID outbreak has led to eight games being cancelled

Most Read