Strike real estate gold in 100 Mile

With nature at your doorstep, why wouldn’t you want to call 100 Mile House home?

Step outside into nature or step into well designed, high quality homes – that’s the beauty of Cariboo Ridge!

There’s change in the air for British Columbians as they flock to the Cariboo’s calming rural landscapes over bustling city centres.

“We’ve noticed a trend that’s quickly been gaining popularity. Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen populations leaving Fraser Valley and spreading out into more rural areas,” notes Deborah Petersmeyer, Sales & Marketing Co-ordinator for Cariboo Ridge. With the availability of Cariboo Ridge’s first phase of development, Spruce at the Ridge, the lifestyle change you’ve been waiting for is here!

The freedom you didn’t know you needed

There’s no doubt that taking a step back from the hustle and bustle of the city can be rewarding. As restrictions continue to change and affect how we live, many residents’ preferences and priorities are shifting with them.

When you call Cariboo Ridge home, take advantage of a cleaner, natural environment rich in outdoor recreational opportunities. Surrounded by pristine lakes, beautiful forests, grasslands and meadows – your outdoor adventures await.

And, by identifying a Trail Linkage Plan with a network of existing and proposed trails throughout the Municipality of 100 Mile House, residents can enjoy easy access to the trail systems for their enjoyment, health and well-being – which remains of paramount importance in the planning of this premier development.

Cariboo Ridge is planned as a multi-generational community, making it a place where people of all ages can live, thrive and build fantastic family memories!

As the Cariboo Ridge team plans ahead for future developments, they have the long- term potential of more than 100 single-family lots, to be built incrementally in small phases. Phase 1 is an eight-lot, fully serviced cul-de-sac, with full urban services also included. Construction of Phase I to begin May 2021. With a variety of floor plans to choose from, there’s something for everyone!

The multi-generational community is ideal for all ages to live, thrive and build amazing family memories. Whether you're looking for a safe place to raise a family or are a retiree searching for stress-free living, Cariboo Ridge is worth exploring.

With professional and commercial services just five minutes from your doorstep, when you need amenities, they’re close at hand! Downtown, find a variety of unique shops, major banks, Hospital, hair stylists, furniture stores, pharmacies, restaurants, clothing stores and more. And since you don’t have to travel far, you can forget about traffic. While locals of 100 Mile House have appreciated the benefits of this amazing community for years now, it’s your turn to take advantage – take a page from their book and call Cariboo Ridge home!

To learn more you can visit them online or head to their Facebook – make sure to like the page to stay up-to-date on their developments!

