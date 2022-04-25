Spring in 100 Mile: Your source for indoor and outdoor home improvement!

From sump pumps to BBQs, expanded Home Hardware has extensive stock on display

Jim and Helen St. Jean at the new and improved Century Home Hardware, 536 Horse Lake Rd.

It’s clear that residents of the south Cariboo were itching for a bigger hardware store with a better browsing experience. The expanded Century Home Hardware has only been open in its new location at 536 Horse Lake Rd. for a few weeks, but it’s already caused quite a stire.

“There’s been so much excitement in the store since we opened April 4! Customer counts have FAR exceeded our expectations, and we’re grateful to the community for the support,” says Scott Tucker, who purchased the 100 Mile House Century Home Hardware a year ago.

Also appreciated? The new location is open seven days a week!

At Century Home Hardware, there’s plenty in store for a great summer! BBQ supplies, garden soil, vanities on display and lots more.

4 ideas for a successful spring

Flood mitigation: Spring melt can bring stressful basement flooding. Thankfully Century Home Hardware has an entire aisle of multipurpose and sump pumps — you don’t have to wait for your order to arrive on the next truck or even wait for staff to retrieve your item from the warehouse. Just pick up what you need from the plumbing department! Seeds and soil: Enjoy an expanded outdoor garden centre, just in time for spring planting! Soil, mulch sand and more are now in stock, along with seed potatoes, seed packets and garden tools. Stop by the store after work today to pick up supplies. Grilling season: Century Home Hardware recently received a shipment of portable barbecues, great for the patio or your next RV adventure. If you already have a grill, now’s the time to stock up on charcoal briquets, camping gas, wood pellets, starter fluid and the perfect burger flipper. Spring renovations: Planning a bathroom upgrade? Time to replace the stove? No more clicking through online catalogues and hoping it fits — Century Home Hardware has a fantastic selection of bathroom vanities, kitchen appliances and more, and they’re on display to touch and test. More selection arrives every week!

Finishing touches are still being brought into the store, so customers are encouraged to stop by regularly to see what’s new.

“We have a few surprises planned, but you’ll have to wait until later this spring,” Tucker says.

Follow Century Home Hardware on Facebook for store updates, browse selection at homehardware.ca or visit the new store in person at 536 Horse Lake Rd.

Scott and Mayte Tucker, owners of Century Home Hardware in 100 Mile House.

