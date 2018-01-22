Sip & Savour: 100 Mile House micro-brewery builds reputation with tasty beers

If your only brush with beer has been the mass-marketed labels, your taste buds are in for a treat at Jackson’s Social Club and Brew House.

100 Mile House’s only micro-brewery pours a delicious array of beers you won’t find anywhere else, and that’s exactly what resonates with owner Keith Jackson.

“Beyond the basic brewing recipe, there’s no set rules, so you get to be creative while crafting these amazing beers.”

Keith brews small-batches with no preservatives, served in his 30-seat, family-friendly location on Highway 97, across from Tim Hortons.

Purchasing the micro-brewery from the original owner and re-opening last year, Keith brought in a Williams Lake master brewer to develop all-new beers, together brewing 40 to 50 batches to pinpoint the perfect recipes.

Today, Jackson’s is home to six regular brews – including the award-winning blonde ale – plus a changing seasonal selection.

Keith’s message for those unsure about craft beer: “If you don’t try it – or don’t try ours – you won’t know if you like it. We regularly hear, ‘I’m not usually a beer drinker but I really like that beer!’”

Sip:

A carpenter by trade, Keith appreciates the character of Jackson’s, housed in a 1950s-era former garage – one of 100 Mile’s oldest buildings still in use. The character-filled interior includes local artwork, while outside, the patio is perfect for enjoying a refreshing, flavourful brew.

Retro Dog – Jackson’s easy-drinking blonde ale named for a former summer gig running his own hot dog cart.

Wildfire Honey Blonde – A slightly sweeter mild ale flavoured with local honey harvested after last summer’s wildfires.

Bicycle Tree Red Ale – Referencing his coffee shop days, a nice, slightly hoppier amber red ale.

Giddyup Brunette – A delicious darker ale.

Wrangler IPA – Named for the local hockey team, with a slightly sweeter finish that may suit those who generally find IPAs too hoppy.

Jack SMaSH – a single malt (SM), single hop(SH) white beer.

Savour

Today, Keith is expanding the kitchen and further developing the menu, building the simple – though delicious – hot dogs, soup and grilled sandwiches with more brewery favourites.

Throughout Jackson’s, Keith endeavours to keep it as local as possible, from the honey in his ale to pretzels crafted right in town.

“Everything we have done here has been as local as we can. We believe that if you support your local community, they’ll support you.”

Did you know:

Fill one- and two-litre growlers to enjoy Jackson’s at home, or pick up cans at one of several stores around town.

Planning a party? Ask about their keg and fridge rentals or renting Jacksons’ wheelchair-accessible site for private functions.

Jackson’s also roasts their own coffee and serves expertly crafted lattes and cappuccinos!

Coming up:

This week, Jackson’s and the nearby yoga studio host “Bro-Flow,” a session of yoga for the guys followed by a Jackson’s beer.

Visit Jackson’s at the fourth annual Williams Lake Craft Beer Festival Feb. 17.

Watch their Facebook and Instagram pages for coming music events.

