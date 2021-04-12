Cariboo Orthotics is excited to expand their operations to 100 Mile House!

Ready to put your best foot forward this spring? This local clinic is here to help!

How orthotics can bring relief and help you get active in comfort

As the weather continues to warm, it’s time to get busy outdoors. As we do, the effects of the extra exercise may leave us with some minor aches and pains.

If the pain is concentrated in your heel, lower back or you’re feeling a general discomfort in your feet, it could be signalling something more.

“This pain can be your body’s way of telling you it needs a little extra help, and it’s important that we listen,” explains Alicia Fenn, of Cariboo Orthotics.

And as Cariboo Orthotics expands their operations to 100 Mile House, there’s no better time than now to take advantage of their services, especially considering custom orthotics can be an effective way to help treat – and prevent – foot pain.

Orthotics can improve lower body and foot alignment, helping alleviate discomfort that can affect your feet, knees, hips and back, Fenn notes. Orthotics are most prescribed to treat issues including plantar fasciitis, bunions, forefoot/toe pain, recurring callousing/corns and knee, ankle, hip and low back pains associated with standing, walking and working.

How do orthotics help?

  1. They offload the pressure points on your feet, alleviating pain
  2. They correct your alignment as they support your feet to distribute your body’s weight evenly
  3. They can act as a shock absorber, with the insoles substantially decreasing the amount of energy your joints absorb

While Cariboo Orthotics designs custom orthotics for you, they also offer a range of services and products that can help you live a more active lifestyle!

Recognizing the road to recovery for an injury can be long, a variety of custom and off-the-shelf bracing solutions and rehab equipment are also available, helping the team handle everything from feet to shoulder injuries.

They also offer compression stockings specifically designed to push blood up the legs and towards the heart, especially useful for people who work long hours on their feet or who travel often. With a range of shapes, sizes and lengths there’s something for everyone.

Many of their products are covered through extended healthcare benefits plans. If you have any form of extended medical coverage (First Nations, Work Safe, or work benefits etc.) please let the staff know during your appointment!

BIG Gift Card Giveaway:

To celebrate the opening of the new 100 Mile House location (located in the 100 Mile Health Clinic at 320 First St. next to the elementary school) Cariboo Orthotics is partnering with local companies for a gift card giveaway, valued at $300.

The BIG giveaway includes:

Make sure to head to their Facebook to enter the contest and check out their Instagram to stay up-to-date on all the latest happenings!

To learn more and book your appointment, visit Cariboo Orthotics online today. When booking, make sure you designate the correct location. And for those heading to Williams Lake, they’ve recently extended their store hours until 5 p.m.

Specializing in custom orthotics, assisting in injury recovery, and boasting a wide selection, Cariboo Orthotics is helping you put your best foot forward!

