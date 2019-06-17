Put a layer of steel between your home and the outdoors

The Samson Metals team offers fast, reliable service to help you get your summer renovations done faster and protect your home and outbuildings from wear, weather and fire.

This year’s wildfires around 100 Mile House aren’t the first to threaten local structures, and they won’t be the last.

Metal construction, especially exteriors – and most especially roofing – is one way you can protect your home, garage, shop and other outbuildings from wear, weather and even fire.

Samson Metals fabricates and supplies sheet metal cladding, decking and flashings, all custom cut for their customers’ needs. And their good relationships with shipping companies help you get a good deal on shipping it into the interior.

“We love the area,” says Samson’s Cindy Pugh. “We want to do our part to help preserve the beauty there, and all of BC and Alberta.”

Samson Metals is located in Surrey, and the family-run mid-sized company’s staff say they are proud to offer fast, reliable service to help you get your summer renovations done faster.

“We make industrial products that are used in schools, Vancouver International Airport, and many other large structures,” Pugh says. “But we also pride ourselves on relationships with homeowners and smaller installation companies to help with agricultural home renovations. You don’t have to have a huge order to buy with us, you just need to know the sizes, gauge and colour you need.”

They make everything from metal deck and Gertz for new construction, to roofing and cladding products, right down to decorative touches like gazebos and fences. They also supply the closures, fasteners, flashings, Master Flash and tape caulking. Fasteners and sheet metal all come in a variety of colours and styles.

But the best thing about metal, Pugh says, is “it lasts practically forever.”

The Samson team has been together for a long time. Most started together with Mercury Metals Ltd in the 1980s. When that company was sold, they all went on different paths and six years later, the owner created Samson Metals and brought the team back. Now two of the employees have bought the business, and are keeping the family-like team together.

“These guys all have 20 or 30 years experience,” Pugh says.

Samson is a leading supplier of metal wall and roof cladding and decking and wants to help you protect your cabins or homes.

“If anyone is looking to upgrade to metal products, we’ll be very happy to serve them,” Pugh says. “Check our website for colour charts and profile lists, but for a more up-to-date list, please give us a call or send us an email at sales@samsonmetals.com.”