Losing weight can be hard, but the process can be made easier with the right nutrition program!

One item to add to your wellness tool kit this holiday season!

The three-step approach to a healthier lifestyle

If you reach for another Christmas cookie, and no one’s there to see it, did you really eat it?

Unfortunately, yes…

While we might not be enjoying all the usual holiday events and parties, that doesn’t mean we’re free from all the usual holiday habits. And yes, that includes tasty treats.

This year, give yourself the gift of a healthier lifestyle.

While losing weight can be hard, the process can be made easier with the right nutrition program for you.

Ideal Protein Weight Loss Protocol, for example, is a medically developed program using science-based ketogenic principles that empowers you to develop and sustain a healthier lifestyle.

Lorrie Dolinski, from 100 Mile House Pharmasave, shares the system’s three-step approach to reaching your goal of a healthier weight.

Step 1: Weight Loss

With Ideal Protein, the first step is resetting your body to burn more fat and ultimately lose weight. Restricting your carbohydrate intake helps your body optimize fat loss through ketosis, a state your body enters that burns fat as an alternative energy source, Dolinski explains. This phase continues until you reach your weight loss goal.

With a vast selection of recipes, delicious meals and savoury snacks to choose from, you’ll get to enjoy tasty treats that will bring you one step closer to your goals.

Step 2: Stabilization

Step 2 involves exploring ways to manage a healthy weight and build healthy habits – because once you’ve lost the weight, it can be hard to keep it off!

Here, you’ll adjust your protein, carbohydrate and fat intake to manage hunger, promote satisfaction, and maintain your weight loss. You’ll continue taking advantage of Ideal Protein’s vast selection of recipes, delicious meals and savoury snacks to fuel your weight loss (and they taste amazing too!)

You can look forward to recipes like their Cookie Dough Swirl Bar, Mushroom Parmesan Risotto or Cheesy Omelette to name a few, Dolinski says.

Trained and experienced Pharmasave Ideal Protein coaches understand your unique health needs and offer continued support through weekly follow-up sessions, one-on-one coaching, daily educational materials and by collaborating with your pharmacist to ensure you have everything you need to reach your goals.

Follow the special three step program to help you achieve your health and wellness plan.

Step 3: Maintenance

This final step will help you continue living your fullest, healthiest, best life yet!

Once your weight is stabilized, you’ll remain connected with your coach and continue receiving education and support to help you maintain your healthy weight.

To learn more about the Ideal Protein path to a healthier lifestyle, call 250-395-2921 or visit them online or in person to learn more.

