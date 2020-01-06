New year welcomes New Roads to wellness

100 Mile House holistic nutrition practitioner shares why you are what you eat

Holistic nutrition focuses on eating healthy food as close to its natural state as possible for optimum health and well-being, explains Linda JeffersonLinda Jefferson, a Registered Nutritional Consulting Practitioner, Certified Holistic Cancer Coach and owner of New Roads Nutrition in 100 Mile House.

We know healthy eating not only helps us boost energy levels and achieve a healthy weight, but it goes a long way to feeling better overall, too.

In fact, the adage that “we are what we eat” isn’t far off!

And that’s exactly where holistic nutrition comes in.

Holistic nutrition focuses on eating healthy food as close to its natural state as possible for optimum health and well-being, especially unrefined, unprocessed, organic and locally grown whole foods, explains Linda Jefferson, a Registered Nutritional Consulting Practitioner and Certified Holistic Cancer Coach here in 100 Mile House.

Founded in 2008, Jefferson’s New Roads Nutrition guides clients in the principles of holistic nutrition, working toward a greater sense of well-being and results that include sustainable weight loss, especially when paired with exercise, .

“It’s really based on healthy eating, balancing the body and commitment, and we’ve had great results,” says Jefferson, who also offers clients additional certification in dark field microscopy to provide a far-reaching approach to wellness.

So what often trips people up along the road to their goals?

“Planning and preparing is the biggest thing for many people, so we’ve kept it very easy,” Jefferson notes.

Through the 12-week Healthy Weight Loss Management Program, Jefferson provides not only the insight and inspiration for a new way of approaching the way we eat, but the practical how-to to make it work.

Real, good-for-you nutrition

Forget fad diets and pre-packaged processed meals. Holistic nutrition focuses on real food for real health – it’s about making healthy choices and reconnecting to what your body needs.

• Start – and stay – strong: It’s important to start the day healthy and keep on track. Through New Roads Nutrition, discover delicious, satisfying foods that start you off right, and enjoy weekly informational appointments that help keep you accountable, plus ongoing motivation from educational materials filled with go-to wellness tips and helpful hints.

• Chose an easy-to-follow, flexible program: Forget rigid rules. Choosing real food opens a world of possibilities and you’ll get loads of inspiration with an eight-week meal plan and recipes featuring whole-food menus that work. If you’ve been confused over which foods to eat to feel nourished and achieve a healthy weight, information is here.

• Reap the rewards: Improved wellness, energy, glowing skin, and more will help keep you on track!

Yes, if wellness is part of your goals for 2020, the road start right here in 100 Mile House! To learn more, visit newroadsnutrition.com