Modern comforts, community vision come together at Cariboo Ridge

Purchasing a well-designed new home provides contemporary comforts and style, paired with modern efficiencies you can’t get in an older home without significant renovations.

At the same time, the idea of knowing how your neighbourhood will develop in the future is appealing – something that can be challenging in brand new development.

The best of both worlds come together here in 100 Mile House at Cariboo Ridge, a new multi-phase planned community west of Highway 97 at 9th Street. With Phase 1 underway – an eight-property fully serviced cul-de-sac at Spruce Place – the low-density, multi-generational community is attracting interest from both the South Cariboo and Lower Mainland.

“We’re definitely seeing a lot of interest since we entered Phase 3 of the government’s COVID reopening plan,” says Graham Farstad, a land-use planner and member of the development team.

With prospective buyers ranging from young families to empty-nesters, people appreciate having everything they need close at hand – from essential services and recreation to shopping and restaurants.

Planned to provide peace of mind

Currently there are the eight single-family lots in the initial Spruce at the Ridge release. Future phases will include both single-family and duplex lots, walking trails within the development and connecting to the existing local trail system, and a dedicated perimeter buffer around the development.

And while prospective homeowners enjoy having the forest at their doorstep, they like knowing it comes with reduced wildfire risk of second-growth deciduous trees.

The Cariboo Ridge zoning proposal for future phases of the 80-acre property is expected to come before Council later this summer. This planned approach offers peace of mind that comes from knowing the project is committed to low-density residential development, now and for the future, Farstad adds.

Introducing the Cariboo

The pandemic’s work-from-home scenario introduced more people and businesses to the idea of working remotely. That has added to the interest in the Cariboo.

As people consider leaving the busy, expensive Lower Mainland, they realize the Cariboo offers much more than affordability. Their home-buying dollars go farther, and there’s the added value of a safe, welcoming community with ample recreation opportunities. “100 Mile House is a community that punches well above its weight,” Farstad notes.

To learn more about what makes Cariboo Ridge the place to come home to, visit caribooridge.com or call 250-395-3422.

