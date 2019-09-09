Lifecycle Financial branch manager Dave Simkins and financial advisor Judy Simkins welcome you to come in to their office in 100 Mile House for a chat about all aspects of your financial future.

Making ‘cents’ of your retirement plan

100 Mile House advisors experienced in all aspects of the financial markets

Have you ever stopped to think about how the concepts of insurance and financial planning are linked?

Both are designed to protect you from financial hardship, in the short or long term.

In 100 Mile House, being able to look after both aspects of your finances in one place saves you time and maybe even money, notes Judy Simkins, financial advisor and owner of Lifecycle Financial.

“We’re very much a one-stop shop,” she says. “I think we offer a lot of value to our clients because we have resources available in both areas, and the background and experience to advise you. We can look at the whole picture instead of just one or two things.”

Start building guaranteed retirement income

Many working folks worry about having enough income to live on once they retire, Simkins says. If you’re concerned about market volatility or even the uncertain returns of mutual funds, advisors at Lifecycle Financial can talk to you about flexible products issued by life insurance companies that take the risk out of the equation and provide you with guaranteed income in retirement. Call 250-395-2900 or stop by the office on Cedar Avenue to set up an appointment and learn how it works!

Answering your FAQs quickly

While sitting down with your financial advisor to discuss your future is always the best option – and consultations are free! – for those times you want a quick question answered, you might find it on the Lifecycle’s online resources page. With general planning information about investments, career and education, taxes, retirement and estates, it’s a handy way to learn what’s out there at your own pace.

Disability grants help you save for the future

Did you know that if a member of your family under age 50 qualifies for the disability tax credit, and your family’s annual income is less than $95,000, you may be eligible to receive grants that can help you save money for such things as care or housing-related expenses down the road? And they don’t affect your ability to receive social assistance, Simkins says.

“It’s really set up to help families with disabled children plan for when the parents pass on,” she says. “Parents may worry what’s going to happen to their children when they’re gone, but these funds can be accessed after contributing for just 10 years. The government will even help people on low income get started.”

If you’d like to learn more about being creative with your finances, call 250-395-2900 for an appointment or visit life-cycle-financial.ca. You can also keep track of what’s new with Lifecycle on Facebook.

