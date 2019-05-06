Lifecycle Financial: Where clients are friends, and the office feels like home

As Lifecycle Financial’s go-to person for life insurance, Chrissy Mitchell enjoys finding the right product for each client.

Chrissy Mitchell has been serving clients at Lifecycle Financial in 100 Mile House for the past six years. She started out as the company’s receptionist, and now she helps people obtain life insurance that suits their needs.

Chrissy gained her knowledge of the business under the mentorship of Lifecycle Financial owners Judy and Dave Simkins. Over the past several years she has completed her professional qualifications including mutual fund, life insurance, and branch manager licences.

“When I started as the receptionist, I wasn’t looking to get into this industry at all,” she said.

“Now I have learned the mutual fund side of things and the insurance side of things, investments, GICs. I literally started at the bottom and worked my way up.”

Chrissy says her credentials reflect her professional status, but her history with the company and its clients is just as important.

“It’s a great office,” she said. “Everybody works wonderfully together, and Judy and Dave are great. We hear from lots of our clients that they’re comfortable dealing with us, it’s just such a homey atmosphere.”

Chrissy is excited to be the go-to person for life insurance. She says she enjoys finding the right product for each client.

“We have more of a personal approach. The client always comes first,” she said. “Each client needs different life insurance or different investments at each time in their lives.”

“We deal with several companies, and they all offer products for people at various stages of life. For example Manulife Bank has a wonderful child rider, so that might be attractive to young parents. We’ll find what’s right for you.”

And she’s confident she has learned from the best. “Judy and Dave have created a lot of friendships with their clients,” she said, “and after being here for six years, I’ve started to grow those friendships as well.

