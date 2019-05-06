As Lifecycle Financial’s go-to person for life insurance, Chrissy Mitchell enjoys finding the right product for each client.

Lifecycle Financial: Where clients are friends, and the office feels like home

Chrissy Mitchell is your Life Insurance Agent

Chrissy Mitchell has been serving clients at Lifecycle Financial in 100 Mile House for the past six years. She started out as the company’s receptionist, and now she helps people obtain life insurance that suits their needs.

Chrissy gained her knowledge of the business under the mentorship of Lifecycle Financial owners Judy and Dave Simkins. Over the past several years she has completed her professional qualifications including mutual fund, life insurance, and branch manager licences.

“When I started as the receptionist, I wasn’t looking to get into this industry at all,” she said.

“Now I have learned the mutual fund side of things and the insurance side of things, investments, GICs. I literally started at the bottom and worked my way up.”

Chrissy says her credentials reflect her professional status, but her history with the company and its clients is just as important.

“It’s a great office,” she said. “Everybody works wonderfully together, and Judy and Dave are great. We hear from lots of our clients that they’re comfortable dealing with us, it’s just such a homey atmosphere.”

Chrissy is excited to be the go-to person for life insurance. She says she enjoys finding the right product for each client.

“We have more of a personal approach. The client always comes first,” she said. “Each client needs different life insurance or different investments at each time in their lives.”

“We deal with several companies, and they all offer products for people at various stages of life. For example Manulife Bank has a wonderful child rider, so that might be attractive to young parents. We’ll find what’s right for you.”

And she’s confident she has learned from the best. “Judy and Dave have created a lot of friendships with their clients,” she said, “and after being here for six years, I’ve started to grow those friendships as well.

Related Reading: Smart solutions for guaranteed income for life

Comments are closed

Previous story
A delicious, nutritious wellness plan to last a lifetime

Just Posted

100 Mile House Kokoro Judo Club wraps up another year

‘You can see how proud the children are of their own accomplishments’

100 Mile restaurants will raise money, membership numbers for hospice throughout May

The theme of the District Hospice Palliative Care Society awareness month is “Community Connection”

School District No. 27 wants the public’s feedback

A draft calendar of events has been posted to the district website

Emergency Notification System will provide users with evacuation orders, boil notices and more

From May 13 to 17, the CRD will hold an open sign-up week for residents to register

Puzzle pieces raise awareness about autism in 100 Mile House

Community walk for autism awareness month handed puzzle pieces out to businesses on April 25

VIDEO: At least 40 dead in Russian planes fiery emergency landing

The airport said the aircraft had 73 passengers and five crew members on board

UPDATE: Former Hudson Bay Mountain Resort CEO among 3 dead after plane crash near Smithers

BC Coroners Service has confirmed they are investigating three fatalities

B.C. tourist who visited Seattle diagnosed with measles prompts warning

Officials say the man travelled to the Seattle area in late April

B.C. VIEWS: Forest industry revitalization looks like the opposite

Caribou protection, forest tenure restriction, increasing stumpage

As U.S. lowers auto emissions standards, Canada is at a fuel efficiency crossroads

The federal government has started to give away money to encourage people to buy electric cars

Green party targets use of tax money for political attack billboards in B.C.

Weaver is calling for a ban on political attack billboards blaming Horgan for a spike in gas prices

Senator says solitary-confinement bill will make some conditions worse in Canadian prisons

Currently, inmates in segregation are restricted to two hours a day outside their cells

B.C. Hockey League champs claim Doyle Cup

Prince George Spruce Kings beat Brooks Bandits 4-2 to win Pacific Regional championship

At least one killed in plane crash near Smithers

Distress call came in from a Cessna 182 on Saturday morning

Most Read