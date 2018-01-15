If you snowmobile, you need to know this

Join the Mica Mountain Riders Association Jan. 27 for the annual dinner and auction fundraiser and help support continued access to local snowmobiling.

If your winter recreation plans include snowmobiling the local backcountry, the Mica Mountain Riders Association wants you.

“We have a unique opportunity here to ride in a beautiful location not far from town, and for a season that often runs from November right through April,” says Brian Henderson, MMRA president.

“A lot of our members have been riding since they were young and now they’re sharing the experience with their own families,” Brian says. “It’s a great way to get out and enjoy the South Cariboo – it’s pretty breathtaking.”

In addition to raising awareness about the sport, recreation opportunities and safety, the club works to build relationships with officials to ensure riders retain access to the mountain and strives to keep roads to Mica Mountain open and accessible, Brian notes.

“We need recreation opportunities – that’s what British Columbia is all about – and we need a strong club and that includes good membership numbers to keep the mountain open.”

And that’s why MMRA membership matters. Here’s what you need to know:

Support snowmobiling for the future: Through your membership – just $120 for a full year – you’re supporting snowmobiling in B.C. and helping ensure future generations have areas to ride. Not only active on the mountain, MMRA actively works with government to ensure the region stays open to snowmobilers and that users coexist with other users and area wildlife. Join the quest for a grader: Following its purchase of a new groomer several years ago, the club is fundraising for a grader to help keep the road to the mountain safe and accessible, while also providing a designated parking area. Without these efforts, riders would face a 37-kilometre snowmobile ride in! More members and fundraising events like the the coming MMRA Dinner and Auction will help bring the $50,000+ goal to fruition. Reap the rewards of membership: MMRA membership also includes membership in the B.C. Snowmobile Federation, with a variety of benefits from corporate partners including Capri Insurance, Sandman Hotels and more, plus a subscription to SnoRiders Magazine. In fact, with members receiving 25 per cent off snowmobile insurance premiums, those savings alone could pay for the cost of the MMRA membership! Boost community through recreation and tourism: Beyond supporting local riders, an active snowmobiling culture and club also attract money to your riding areas and community, creating jobs, tourism and winter economic benefits. Have fun with new friends: Get access to a whole host of information, including valuable safety and training news, not to mention club events and activities. “We have a terrific group of like-minded people people who enjoy the outdoors,” says club Treasurer/Spokesperson Tammy Ramsay-Henderson.

Mark Your Calendar

Among the must-attend club events is the association’s ninth annual MMRA Dinner and Auction Fundraiser Saturday, Jan. 27. Tickets – available at Performance All-Terrain, SC Motorsports, Cariboo Supply and Marine and Exeter Forest and Marine in 100 Mile House – are $20 per person, which includes dinner and a beverage at the Iron Horse in Lone Butte. The evening also includes a silent auction, live auction, raffles, 50/50, games, slideshows, prize draws and more.