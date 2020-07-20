Green thumbs, cowboys and ranchers: this 100 Mile House mainstay keeps residents thriving

100 Mile Feed and Ranch Supply owner Dan Kay shows off a bag of Canadian Naturals pet food. Get 5$ off large bags, and you’ll be entered to win a four night stay at Fawn Lake Resort!

100 Mile Feed and Ranch Supply has been serving the Cariboo for 56 years, but there’s never been a spring quite like 2020.

“I wasn’t sure how things were going to go. Everyone was stuck at home,” says owner Dan Kay. “Then they started doing home projects.”

The store was busier than ever helping customers find seeds and soil for quarantine gardens, feed chicks and piglets for increased food security, and erect fences to keep it all protected. Then it started to rain.

“I think it’s rained at least a bit every day this spring,” Kay says. For those who coped with the stay-home order by starting an outdoor project, rain hasn’t made things easy. “It has been a great season for hay. Now everyone just needs a couple of weeks of sun and heat to get it in — hopefully soon.”

Spring hasn’t been easy, but residents of 100 Mile House are determined to make the best of it, and 100 Mile Feed is here to help.

“I’d like to thank all of our customers for their patience and understanding throughout these unsettled times. We have done our best to maintain customer service and make you feel safe and welcome. Hopefully things will be ‘normal’ soon,” Kay says. “Thank you for your support through these trying times.”

Supplies for all your summer projects

Soil: With increased demand across the country, 100 Mile Feed’s suppliers were out of stock and gardeners couldn’t get their hands on quality soils. Kay is happy to report that soils are now back in stock! “HP, Sun 4, Peat Moss and BX Black Gold are all finally in.”

With increased demand across the country, 100 Mile Feed’s suppliers were out of stock and gardeners couldn’t get their hands on quality soils. Kay is happy to report that soils are now back in stock! “HP, Sun 4, Peat Moss and BX Black Gold are all finally in.” Feed: Kay says many residents of South Cariboo opted to raise piglets, chicks and lambs for the first time this spring, and 100 Mile Feed was happy to help those customers get started with advice and feed. “Much of the store’s success I owe to our staff. They’re all very knowledgable and have great customer service. The staff at the front are very experienced can help customers find what they need.” Right now you can get $5 off large bags of grain-free Canadian Naturals Pet Food and if you buy a bag before August 31 you’ll be entered to win a four night stay at Fawn Lake Resort in the beautiful South Cariboo.

Kay says many residents of South Cariboo opted to raise piglets, chicks and lambs for the first time this spring, and 100 Mile Feed was happy to help those customers get started with advice and feed. “Much of the store’s success I owe to our staff. They’re all very knowledgable and have great customer service. The staff at the front are very experienced can help customers find what they need.” Right now you can get $5 off large bags of grain-free Canadian Naturals Pet Food and if you buy a bag before August 31 you’ll be entered to win a four night stay at Fawn Lake Resort in the beautiful South Cariboo. Fencing: Kay is doing his best to keep fencing supplies in-store so residents of 100 Mile House and the surrounding area can keep working on their outdoor projects.“I’ve brought in much more in than other years, and we’re already running out of high-demand products like fencing wire.”

Visit 100 Mile Feed & Ranch Supply at 370 Exeter Station Rd. or give the helpful staff a call at 250-395-2408. For the latest news follow them on Facebook.

Home & GardenPetsPets & People