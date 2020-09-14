FXR clothing line now available at Exeter Forest and Marine

Exeter Forest and Marine is the exclusive retailer of the FXR clothing line in 100 Mile House.

Keep warm and dry with safety in mind this fall and winter

Fall is in the air and with cooler temperatures approaching, you’ll want to update your wardrobe at Exeter Forest and Marine in 100 Mile House. Richard Duff, the store’s owner, says bringing in the new clothing line was the next step in becoming a one-stop shop for sportswear and racing gear.

Duff is now an exclusive retailer of the FXR clothing line in this close-knit northern community. “It’s been a pleasure serving and supporting the local business hub,” Duff says. “We appreciate our customers and we’re pleased to provide quality products to them throughout the year.”

Here are 3 great reasons to clothes shop at Exeter Forest and Marine:

  1. Snow: Canadian winters are perfect for snowmobile enthusiasts. And the FXR line of clothing protects riders like no other. Using F.A.S.T. (float assist safety tech) technology, their outerwear has built-in unrestricted mobility, wet/dry insulation, rapid drainage, flotation assist, escape assist and self-levelling features. Ride in confidence knowing you’re protected from the wet and cold. Helmets, goggles, gloves and boots are all available.
  2. Pro Fish: The Pro Fish line caters to men and women. Stylish jackets and pants are embedded with the latest technology to keep fishers of all caliber warm and dry. Check out the hoodies and T-shirts as well as headwear and footwear. FXR gear bags protect everything from goggles to helmets, so keep them on hand for use throughout the year.
  3. Lifestyle: Look amazing this fall in the FXR line of lifestyle clothing. Fashion-conscious folks will love the quality and affordability. Ball hats, T-shirts, hoodies, jackets, pants and so much more are all available in store. The line covers you head to toe with sizing from youth to adult men’s and women’s. There’s something for everyone at Exeter Forest and Marine.

Keep warm and dry with safety in mind this fall and the coming winter season. Come in and browse the select, new FXR clothing line today!

Exeter Forest and Marine is located at 260 Exeter Rd. in 100 Mile House. Call 250-395-4441 for further information.

