From a fresh new look to free pool, here’s 3 reasons to check out Lakewood Inn today!

Some exciting things are happening at the Lakewood Inn, and the new owners are keen to share the story!

New owners Rosa Seo and Peter Kim had visited 100 Mile House – the unique name stood out to them, they recall – and immediately felt it was a town that offered some amazing opportunities, recalls Rosa, who runs the inn with her husband and their children.

From the long-established hotel to Jake’s Pub to the popular Chinese buffet, The Great Wok, there was a lot to like at Lakewood Inn, but they could also see the potential a little vision could bring.

Walking in to Jake’s today, it may seem like the same-old favourite: tables full of laughing guests, sports playing on flat screen TVs, and the crash of pool balls breaking on felt. However, take a closer look, and you’ll notice many upgrades, as Peter’s meticulous eye for detail affects every corner of the well-known building.

1. Fresh new look

Today, the family is not only making the hotel brighter and more inviting for visitors, but has also set out to liven things up for locals, with extensive renovations to the familiar Jake’s Pub including brand new pool tables.

The cold beer and wine store attached t0 the building has also received a facelift, and many new products have been brought in, offering a wider selection from the only private liquor store in town.

Rosa and Peter are also hard at work updating the conference room, a large open space that’s perfect for meetings and private functions.

2. Exciting new events

Guests can also expect a variety of new events, beginning with a Painting Night June 11 with artist Cheri Carrier. The fun gets underway at 5 p.m., with painting from 6 to 9 p.m. The cost is $35 per person, including all supplies, and all proceeds will support 100 Mile House hospice programs, Yoon says.

Live music, comedy and other entertaining ideas are also in the works – watch facebook.com/jakeslakewoodinn to see what’s coming up!

And for those who like to cue up a little fun, stop by on Thursdays for free pool, and enjoy a friendly game between friends. Lotto and pull tabs round out the popular activities at Jake’s.

3. Familiar faces

While there’s a lot new happening Lakewood, the best managers also know when to leave in place what works, and here that includes the existing staff, Rosa says. And at The Great Wok, celebrated among locals for its delicious Chinese cuisine and exceptional service, fans can expect more of the same!

Stop by today at 365 97 Hwy S to check out all that’s happening at the Lakewood Inn – and don’t forget your Paint Night tickets!