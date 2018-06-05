Jake’s Pub staff are serving up fan favourites from the kitchen.

From a fresh new look to free pool, here’s 3 reasons to check out Lakewood Inn today!

June 11 Painting Night launches new series of fun events at Jake’s Pub

Some exciting things are happening at the Lakewood Inn, and the new owners are keen to share the story!

New owners Rosa Seo and Peter Kim had visited 100 Mile House – the unique name stood out to them, they recall – and immediately felt it was a town that offered some amazing opportunities, recalls Rosa, who runs the inn with her husband and their children.

From the long-established hotel to Jake’s Pub to the popular Chinese buffet, The Great Wok, there was a lot to like at Lakewood Inn, but they could also see the potential a little vision could bring.

Walking in to Jake’s today, it may seem like the same-old favourite: tables full of laughing guests, sports playing on flat screen TVs, and the crash of pool balls breaking on felt. However, take a closer look, and you’ll notice many upgrades, as Peter’s meticulous eye for detail affects every corner of the well-known building.

1. Fresh new look

Today, the family is not only making the hotel brighter and more inviting for visitors, but has also set out to liven things up for locals, with extensive renovations to the familiar Jake’s Pub including brand new pool tables.

The cold beer and wine store attached t0 the building has also received a facelift, and many new products have been brought in, offering a wider selection from the only private liquor store in town.

Rosa and Peter are also hard at work updating the conference room, a large open space that’s perfect for meetings and private functions.

2. Exciting new events

Guests can also expect a variety of new events, beginning with a Painting Night June 11 with artist Cheri Carrier. The fun gets underway at 5 p.m., with painting from 6 to 9 p.m. The cost is $35 per person, including all supplies, and all proceeds will support 100 Mile House hospice programs, Yoon says.

Live music, comedy and other entertaining ideas are also in the works – watch facebook.com/jakeslakewoodinn to see what’s coming up!

And for those who like to cue up a little fun, stop by on Thursdays for free pool, and enjoy a friendly game between friends. Lotto and pull tabs round out the popular activities at Jake’s.

3. Familiar faces

While there’s a lot new happening Lakewood, the best managers also know when to leave in place what works, and here that includes the existing staff, Rosa says. And at The Great Wok, celebrated among locals for its delicious Chinese cuisine and exceptional service, fans can expect more of the same!

Stop by today at 365 97 Hwy S to check out all that’s happening at the Lakewood Inn – and don’t forget your Paint Night tickets!

 

From new pool tables to a variety of special events, check out what’s happening at Jake’s Pub, at the Lakewood Inn.

Comments are closed

Just Posted

Do you agree with the federal government buying the Kinder Morgan pipeline?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Local looking to get service dog through Lions

Annual walk raises awareness and money

Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

Program starts in June across 116 depots in B.C., to expand everywhere in province by 2019

From the 100 Mile Free Press archives

37 Years Ago (1981): A group of children, aged 10, 8 and… Continue reading

Morel picking in the Elephant Hill Wildfire perimeter

A personal account of a drive down to Pressy Lake

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Day of Action: Hundreds show support at pipeline protests across B.C.

This was part of at least 100 protests scheduled throughout Canada on June 4

BC Wildfire Service contains small overwintering fire on Green Mountain

The fire, which was reported June 3, is 100 per cent contained

Former B.C. woman seeks support for victims of volcano in Guatemala

Judy Bergen lives not far from where volcano erupted on Sunday

Bus crash in Ontario sends 24 to hospital

A truck driver who passed the scene said he could see passengers standing outside the bus holding bloody noses

Prime Minister coming to B.C. Tuesday to meet with pro-pipeline Sto:lo chief

Trudeau to participate in Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee meeting in Chilliwack

Medimap draws award from B.C. doctors

Excellence in Health Promotion Award from Doctors of BC goes to Medimap

Guatemala volcano death toll up to 33

Searing flows of ash mixed with water and debris down its flanks, blocking roads and burning homes

Bend and snap, Legally Blonde is back

It’s confirmed Reese Whitherspoon will star in Legally Blond 3

Most Read

  • From a fresh new look to free pool, here’s 3 reasons to check out Lakewood Inn today!

    June 11 Painting Night launches new series of fun events at Jake’s Pub