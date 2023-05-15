Four Rivers Co-op expands to 100 Mile House

New site is one of 10 purchased from Husky in central B.C.

The Four Rivers Co-operative has grown to include another commercial location, re-branding the former Husky gas bar and convenience store in 100 Mile House under the Co-op banner.

“We’re really excited to be part of the 100 Mile House community, and proud to be able to bring more of our services to the residents here,”says Allan Beiganski, CPA, CGA, General Manager at Four Rivers Co-operative.

The change comes after Vanderhoof-based Four Rivers Co-op purchased 10 corporate-owned gas stations in central B.C., as well as fueling contracts for an additional six Husky dealer-owned franchises.

“These sites, located in our trading area, will allow us to grow our services into existing local communities and let us expand into new areas,”Beiganski says.

With Husky converting to Co-op, co-op members can now use their memberships and begin accumulating toward their annual rebates on purchases at the new locations. However, Husky rewards and gift cards will no longer be accepted.

Anyone can buy fuel and other items at the new Co-op location, but for the 35,000 Co-Op members across the central region of the province, membership brings additional perks. Memberships don’t apply to any of the locations that still have the Husky facade, but the 100 Mile House location will now be able to accept co-op membership numbers for those who purchased one under Four Rivers Co-op.

“There might be a misconception on how the Co-op Membership works,” Beiganski says. “It isn’t a points system. Instead, every year a part of Four Rivers Co-op profits are returned to its members, based on how much you shop with Four Rivers and on how well their business performs. You also gain equity in their business which grows over time. The membership costs $10 – a one-time investment of a lifetime membership.”

The 100 Mile House site – located at 315 Cariboo Hwy – was closed for a week before re-opening on May 1 with a new look, feel, and company structure, while still retaining a large portion of management and staff.

“We’re so proud and honoured to share this announcement,” says Beiganski. “As a Co-op, we are focused on investing into communities and bringing value to our members. Adding these sites to our fuel network signals our Co-op’s commitment to growing and serving our communities for the long term.”

Beiganski adds that with Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House comprising one cluster of openings, a month-long grand opening is planned for all three, with unique features like giveaways, $3000 in prizes and other specials between May 15 – June 12.

