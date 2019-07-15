Hosted by the District of 100 Mile House and Cariboo Regional District, with Horton Ventures and other industry leaders, a Townhall Meeting July 27 at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre will provide the opportunity to express concerns, ask questions and brainstorm ideas regarding the region’s changing economy.

Economic and employment forums work to keep Cariboo Strong

100 Mile House Townhall kicks off series July 27

As the 100 Mile House community faces an evolving economy, a series of informative events will highlight both local resources and opportunities.

Hosted by the District of 100 Mile House and the Cariboo Regional District, with Horton Ventures and other industry leaders, the series begins with a Townhall Meeting Saturday, July 27 at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre that will provide residents and businesses the opportunity to express their concerns, ask questions and brainstorm ideas.

“Through many previous dips in our local economy, whether from wildfires, pine beetles, previous mill and mine closures or other industry adjustments, the Cariboo community has continued to thrive. We know this resilience will also see 100 Mile House and its neighbours through the latest changes as well,” says Melissa Brown, Project Coordinator from Horton Ventures, series hosts.

The Townhall, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., will bring participants together for a common purpose – to keep the Cariboo strong.

Attendees are invited to bring their questions, hear from local experts and share ideas through facilitated sessions, including a keynote session with Mark DeVolder, a change management specialist. Business and community organizations can arrange to have information booths on-site and a free lunch is included for attendees.

All are welcome – for more information or to reserve your spot or booth at the townhall, contact Brown at 1-250-644-4721, email events@hortonventures.ca or reserve online.

Also on the calendar:

• Self-Employment Forum, Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the TRU shared classroom at 808 Alpine Ave., 100 Mile House. The Community Futures Development Corporation of the Cariboo Chilcotin, with Horton Ventures, invites you to generate self-employment ideas and learn how Community Futures can help you bring them to fruition.

“The key is to focus on building for what’s coming next, instead of what has come before,” Brown explains. “Opportunities are there for those who can recognize change and adapt, and many of those affected by mill closures and other economic changes have a variety of transferrable skills,” Brown says.

“We know that small business and self-employment are the backbone of many small communities and with innovative new ideas, and more entrepreneurs to fill in gap, we can make big changes for our community.”

• Job Fair, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the community hall. WorkBC, in collaboration with Horton Ventures, invites businesses, organizations and residents to mark their calendars for this employment fair designed to encourage on-site connections between employers and job seekers. To arrange for a job fair booth for your company, contact Melissa Brown at at 1-250-644-4721 or email events@hortonventures.ca

