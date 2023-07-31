Door replacement tips, and rebates too!

It wasn’t that long ago that every home was fitted with a wooden door. But these days, home owners considering door replacement have a lot more choice! In addition to wood doors, both steel doors and fibreglass doors each offer their own pros and cons.

Fibreglass doors

Pros: Energy-efficient, affordable, durable, dent-resistant.

Energy-efficient, affordable, durable, dent-resistant. Cons: Can crack under severe impact so a multipoint lock is recommended.

Steel doors

Pros: Premium security and durability, high insulation value and will not crack or warp.

Premium security and durability, high insulation value and will not crack or warp. Cons: Easily dented and scratched. Scratches can rust if not repaired quickly.

Wood doors

Pros: Wear-resistant, dent-resistant and stronger than other materials used for residential doors.

Wear-resistant, dent-resistant and stronger than other materials used for residential doors. Cons: High cost, and requires regular upkeep to maintain appearance.

How do I choose the right door replacement?

Now that you’re familiar with the different material types for your entry door, patio door or garden door, how should you choose which door to purchase? What factors should you consider?

Weather: Will your door be exposed to direct sunlight? A covered entryway can help reduce your door’s exposure to inclement weather. The finishes on steel doors can be susceptible to heat build-up and may peel. Wood may warp or swell in extreme changes to temperature and humidity. Fibreglass may need to be resealed in severe weather.

Will your door be exposed to direct sunlight? A covered entryway can help reduce your door’s exposure to inclement weather. The finishes on steel doors can be susceptible to heat build-up and may peel. Wood may warp or swell in extreme changes to temperature and humidity. Fibreglass may need to be resealed in severe weather. Glass: Adding decorative glass to your entry door is a great way to add light to your home and create a unique, artistic appearance. However, glass is a poor insulator, so depending on the type of glass installed you may sacrifice some energy-efficiency.

Adding decorative glass to your entry door is a great way to add light to your home and create a unique, artistic appearance. However, glass is a poor insulator, so depending on the type of glass installed you may sacrifice some energy-efficiency. Privacy: Doors with decorative glass are rated between seven and 10 (glass rated 10 is totally obscure), so you can choose your privacy level. For more adaptability, consider installing mini blinds between glass panes.

Doors with decorative glass are rated between seven and 10 (glass rated 10 is totally obscure), so you can choose your privacy level. For more adaptability, consider installing mini blinds between glass panes. Space: Entryway doors are generally designed to open in, but you may wish to have your door swing out. Patio doors are mounted on sliders to save space, and garden doors (also known as French doors) generally swing out.

Entryway doors are generally designed to open in, but you may wish to have your door swing out. Patio doors are mounted on sliders to save space, and garden doors (also known as French doors) generally swing out. Aesthetic: Doors now come in many styles, and each makes it’s own statement! Modern doors are typically asymmetrical with a minimalist style. Traditional doors can be more ornate with larger hardware and symmetrical designs.

Door installation

Once you’ve chosen your door replacement, you’ll need to get it installed. Even the best windows and doors won’t perform perfectly if they’re installed incorrectly. Measurements alone will not guarantee an easy fit for a new door in an old home, so if you’re keen to do-it-yourself, be prepared to make adjustments. Professional window installers can ensure hassle-free installation in compliance with CSA guidelines and 100 Mile House building codes.

Door rebates in BC

Follow the steps on this door replacement cost estimator to get a sense of the budget required for your door type and style. Remember, there are many rebates available to help defray the cost!

The Canada Greener Homes grant helps homeowners in Canada make their homes more energy efficient, with rebates for the installation of solar panels, upgrades to heaters and replacement doors and windows. Homeowners must have pre- and post-energy evaluations, and can get up to a $600 reimbursement fee on those costs.

Up to $5,000 of window and door replacement costs are covered, providing that you follow all requirements. Windows and doors must have the ENERGY STAR label.

In British Columbia, the CleanBC Income Rebates can be combined with the Canada Greener Homes grant for even more savings. The CleanBC rebate helps low income individuals and families, offering rebates on windows and doors of up to $9,500. If your household income is below $147,943, you may qualify for this rebate!

Door replacement in Kelowna, the Cariboo, the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and more!

Ecoline Windows offers door and window replacement across British Columbia, and serves many other provinces across Canada as well! Upgrade your home’s comfort and efficiency, and transform your living space into a modern sanctuary. To find a cost-effective solution for your home, call 778-400-2063.

READ MORE: What to know before you buy: Patio door in Vancouver

Home and GardenHome ImprovementImpress Branded Content