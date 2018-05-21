Does your body need work? Or is your windshield becoming a pain in the glass?

General maintenance on your car or truck in the spring can save you huge headaches down the road. However, many drivers avoid necessary auto repairs, risking safety, legal penalties, and further damage to their vehicles.

CARSTAR Collision and Glass Service aims to make repairing your vehicle easy and hassle-free by submitting your insurance claims direct onsite, providing courtesy cars, and using the newest techniques to restore that factory-quality finish on your vehicle.

CARSTAR, on Alpine Avenue off highway 97, repairs any make of car or truck, making it super simple to get your vehicle looking and running great.

“A lot of people don’t know that,” said manager Colin Clark. “We’re located within Sunrise Ford, so people think we’re a Ford shop.”

Don’t waste your time dealing with insurance companies and out-of-town appointments to get necessary body and glass repairs. If your vehicle isn’t totally ready for spring, it’s time to visit local collision and glass repair shop, CARSTAR.

Clark says CARSTAR’s range of services makes them the go-to body shop in 100 Mile House, no matter what you drive.

State-of-the-art paint booth. Everything about this booth is top of the line, meaning the results are consistent and factory-grade. It’s also enviro-friendly, so you can feel good about the products being used on your vehicle. Clark says, “it’s based on a waterborne performance, so it’s better for the environment. There’s a lot less isocyanates hitting the air — none, actually.”

The only factory-trained aluminum specialist in 100 Mile House. Many of today’s vehicles, including Fords, have gone to an all-aluminum chassis. Recreational trailers are also commonly made of aluminum, and require specific knowledge in their maintenance and repair.

They deal with ICBC and all major insurance companies for all glass and body work. As a recognized ICBC Express repair facility, you can drive straight to them and know you’re getting the best care for your vehicle.

Windshield and body damage is not only unsafe, it can cost you hundreds in violations – which can be easily be avoided with regular maintenance. And the best part? It’s not only smart, but the team at CARSTAR make it super easy: they do all your estimating for you and forward the estimate for approval on your behalf, saving you the hassle and run-around of dealing with insurance companies on your own.

CARSTAR can look after bodywork, windshield replacement or glass repair for all makes of vehicles, and their relationship with Sunrise Ford means it’s easy to set customers up with a courtesy vehicle or rental while the work is being done. Which means that your collision repairs and insurance claims can be taken care of right in 100 Mile House, all at one location.

That’s the family-first caring attitude that CARSTAR drives home – each and every day.

Have a question about repairs for YOUR vehicle? Give the team at CARSTAR a call: 250-395-2414 or visit them Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 872 Alpine Rd. in 100 Mile House.