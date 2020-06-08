Discover why location is key at Cariboo Ridge

Realtors Michelle Lewthwaite and Arlene Jongbloets invite homebuyers to discover Cariboo Ridge, a new multi-phase planned community giving residents easy access to some of 100 Mile House’s best features.

In real estate, it’s said that location is key. It’s true in urban centres, and it’s true in the picturesque South Cariboo, where communities like 100 Mile House have struck a unique balance of recreation opportunities, inviting atmosphere and amenities.

Cariboo Ridge, a new multi-phase planned community, is taking full advantage of the region’s best features as it releases its first properties.

The vision: Planned as a low-density, multi-generational community, Cariboo Ridge will welcome everyone from young families to retirees, explains Graham Farstad, a land-use planner and member of the development team. Built in a phased approach on more than 80 acres, the project also includes a variety of planned public trails within the large development site, including a dedicated perimeter buffer.

The location: Rising up a ridge overlooking 100 Mile House and offering some beautiful views, Phase 1 – Spruce at the Ridge – comprises eight cul-de-sac properties within walking distance of recreation opportunities like 99 Mile Recreation Area, the South Cariboo Recreation Centre, 100 Mile Marsh plus shopping, dining and the Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School.

The lifestyle: The eight serviced lots available now already include underground utilities, sidewalks and street lighting. A variety of lot sizes, right up to one-third acre, are designed for both young families looking for room to grow and downsizing empty nesters who still want their own space but easier upkeep. Others are expected from areas like the Lower Mainland, appreciating the quality and affordability of the welcoming region.

“The South Cariboo is such an inviting community that it’s ideal for families wanting to leave the busy-ness of the city,” Farstad says. “I think people will genuinely enjoy how friendly the region is.”

With a rezoning application for subsequent phases currently before the district, the entire project is designed as single-family and duplex lots. Developers are also working with local designers and builders, allowing purchasers to choose from both rancher and two-storey professionally designed home plans, or bring their own vision. An architect will review design and landscaping plans to ensure a consistent quality.

The local advantage: Recognizing that the community itself is essential to what makes Cariboo Ridge special, local trades and suppliers will be used as much as possible throughout the planning and development process. Homes will also be built using fire-smart guidelines for longstanding peace of mind, notes Farstad, an award-winning professional land use planner who spent much of his career living and working in Prince George.

To learn more about what makes Cariboo Ridge the place to come home to, visit caribooridge.com or call 250-395-3422.

