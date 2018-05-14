CARSTAR is 100 Mile House’s one-stop repair facility no matter what you drive

CARSTAR does auto body and glass repairs on all makes of vehicles

Does your body need work? Or is your windshield becoming a pain in the glass? Time to visit CARSTAR Collision and Glass Service. They repair any make of car and truck.

Located with Sunrise Ford, they are easy to get to – just off Highway 97 on the 99 Mile Hill. CARSTAR’s range of services makes them your one-stop repair facility no matter what you drive.

  • Their state-of-the-art paint booth has the newest techniques for restoring that factory-quality finish on your vehicle. Combined with that, the waterborne properties are not harmful to the environment.
  • CARSTAR has the only factory-trained aluminum specialist in town. Many of today’s vehicles, including Fords, have gone to an all-aluminum chassis.
  • For glass and body work they deal with ICBC and all major insurance companies. They are also a recognized ICBC Express repair facility. This means you can drive straight to them. They do all your estimating for you and forward the estimate for approval on your behalf. This saves you the hassle and runaround.

CARSTAR can look after body work, windshield replacement or glass repair for all makes of vehicles. But its relationship with Sunrise Ford means it’s easy to set customers up with a courtesy vehicle or a rental while the work is being done.

All of this means that your collision repairs and insurance claims can be taken care of right in 100 Mile House, all at one location.

That’s the family-first caring attitude that CARSTAR drives home – each and every day.

 

