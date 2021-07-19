Cariboo tourism shows resiliency to emerge stronger than ever

It’s no surprise that when the pandemic hit, one of the industries most affected is also one of the province’s biggest: tourism.

But thanks to initiatives launched by the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association, innovations are also letting businesses like 100 Mile House’s Imperial Motel emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever.

Imperial Motel owner, Lucky Pannu was new to the tourism industry and the motel business too, and the resources available to her through the CCTTA helped to “create a brand new website which has proved to be a big help for our business!” she says. An online presence was important before the pandemic, but during it and for the future, it has become even more significant.

Customized solutions made all the difference to Pannu, who got help with phone lines and advice on booking platforms, and even help with finding insurance when some providers bailed out on smaller operations.

Working together to go beyond recovery

Thanks to help from the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Resiliency Program, tourism operators like Pannu are turning what might have become a disaster, into an opportunity to expand and grow. The Tourism Resiliency Program focuses on supporting tourism businesses through providing meaningful one-on-one support to navigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, while adapting and working towards building long-term resiliency. Working together across the province, the BC Regional Tourism Secretariat is leading the BC Tourism Resiliency Network. Together, the program has helped more than 1,900 tourism businesses across the province with generous support from Western Diversification Trust and the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association is a non-profit, stakeholder-based Regional Destination Management Organization that leads tourism in development and marketing in conjunction with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Destination British Columbia, Destination Canada and industry partners in the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Region to help foster responsible growth of tourism and empowering a resilient visitor economy. Under this umbrella, Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism leads development, sustainability, and consumer marketing. The organization provides leadership and stewardship for tourism, supply and demand for an industry that puts businesses first with the tourism industry, residents, and communities at the heart of all efforts.

The best view around

Better than before

Lucky Pannu is looking forward the future thanks to the help of the Tourism Resiliency Program and personalized support. The Imperial Motel’s new-and-improved online presence is already attracting attention. She makes it clear that “the TRP has brought us through to the other side of the pandemic and we don’t know what we would have done or where we’d be without the CCCTA or the program.”

Learn more about the Imperial Motel here. Call at 250-395-2471 or email at imperialmotel100@gmail.com.

Business owners can learn more here about the CCCTA.

To learn more and sign up for support through the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Resiliency Program, visit their website at www.tourismresiliency.ca/ccctrp

