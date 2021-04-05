Can accidents ‘unhappen’? Here’s how!

From fender benders to more serious crashes, this team takes away the worry

With the talented team at CarstarCollision & Glass/Sunrise Ford by your side, the stress and worry from accidents are a thing of the past – they’ve got you covered!

You can’t predict the unpredictable, but you can prepare yourself for when the unpredictable happens. Whether you’re faced with an unexpected fender bender, or a more serious crash, the trained professionals at CarstarCollision & Glass/Sunrise Ford put you in the right hands.

And boasting a bigger, better and newer facility, they’re prepared to tackle whatever you bring their way.

Highly trained technicians work to return your vehicle as soon as possible, but having rental cars available also ensures an accident won’t put your life on hold. While the timeline for repairs differs for each case, every customer will enjoy the same high-quality care with this local team.

With a complete repair facility on-site – including 100 Mile House’s only fully equipped aluminum repair shop – your vehicle doesn’t even need to leave the lot: Sunrise Ford is your vehicle’s one-stop shop.

Backed by the Carstar National Brand, they’ve got the warranties to to back up the work!

From repairs to replacements

If assessment shows the damage on your vehicle is too severe, you’re in the perfect place to find a replacement – the friendly and knowledgeable staff at Sunrise Ford will help you find a new set of wheels to get you back on the road.

Working closely with insurance companies, such as ICBC, Family, Canadian Direct and other private insurance companies, removing the stress of processing any of your claims. There’s nothing on your claim they can’t do – from collision, to theft, to vandalism and even private repairs, they’ve got you covered.

Backed by the Carstar National Brand and the Ford Franchise of Fine Automobiles, you’ll feel confident in the work undertaken, and the warranties to back it up!

Of course, an accident isn’t the only reason to stop by.

Sunrise Ford’s trained technicians ensure that from oil changes to transmission replacements, you’ll find the skilled professionals to get the job done right, with the customer service to match.

In short, there’s nothing Sunrise Ford can’t handle for your car needs – from service, to collision repairs and replacements, they do it all!

To learn more, fill out their contact form and someone will be in touch. You can also visit online or head to their Facebook to stay up-to-date on all their latest offerings.

Make sure to book a car detailing before April 22, for a chance to win the all-in-one Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset!