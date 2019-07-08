Lifecycle Financial team members Brenda Spurrell (from left), Apryl Case, Chrissy Mitchell, Judy Simkins and Dave Simkins are ready to help you move into the next stage of your financial future. Their office is conveniently located in 100 Mile House. Photo by Jayme Klingbell

Buyouts and retirement: Make your pension work for you

Learn more about your financial options from the experts who know in 100 Mile House

If you’ve recently been offered a buyout, retirement package, or lost your job during the recent mill closures due to corporate downsizing or other reasons, who do you look to for financial advice?

Rather than making any quick decisions, a good first step to gain clarity is to sit down with a knowledgeable expert, says Judy Simkins, Financial Advisor and owner of Lifecycle Financial in 100 Mile House.

“Sometimes you just need someone to run your situation past,” she says. “We want people to know we are here to help at this time with no cost and no obligation on their part. After all, this is our hometown too, and these are people who, in many cases, we have known a long time.”

Find solutions that fit, beware of tax implications

Whether you are looking at early retirement or facing the possibility of having to relocate, various factors come into play, says Apryl Case, another member of Lifecycle’s advisor team.

“People may understand their options but do not always know the best way to approach them,” she says. “We are here to help you further understand those options and any tax implications involved.”

Don’t panic – seek advice

Some people facing buyouts and early retirement packages have already connected with Lifecycle Financial to start working on ideas, Case says.

“One of our clients asked if he could refer people to us that he felt were panicking because they were at a loss over what to do,” she says. “We told him we want to help give them a sense of security and comfort during what we know to be difficult times, and asked that he encourage them to seek help.”

Experience, knowledge your best allies

With many years in the financial industry and experience with the cyclical nature of 100 Mile House’s economy, Judy and Dave Simkins and the rest of the team at Lifecycle Financial can help you navigate the rough waters. Feel free to call for an appointment at 250-395-2900, email them or drop by the office at 385 Cedar Ave., where their door is always open. You can also follow them on Facebook.

Comments are closed

Just Posted

Statue of B.C.’s controversial ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

Do you support a provincial mandatory vaccine registry for children?

Do you support a provincial mandatory vaccine registry for children?… Continue reading

Girls rock at Metalocalypstick Fest

‘It’s mostly [about] women’s empowerment and feminism’

In Your Own Backyard: Cariboo Staycation

This past weekend, I was able to experience the South Cariboo even… Continue reading

100 Mile House Curling Club gets upgrades for next season

The clubhouse will have a new look for next season

VIDEO: World’s largest grizzly bear sanctuary sees first set of safe triplet cubs in 13 years

Prince Rupert tourists voyaged to Khutzeymateen Grizzly Bear Sanctuary and got a special surprise

Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

GUEST COLUMN: Condemning caribou to extinction in B.C.

Province’s two-year moratorium on new mining, logging not enough

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

Canadian teen who sang Mi’kmaq version of ‘Blackbird’ meets Paul McCartney

McCartney first recorded “Blackbird” for The Beatles’ 1968 White Album

Fans in Canada and abroad mourn and reflect as Kawhi Leonard leaves the Raptors

The two-time NBA Finals MVP has reportedly signed with the LA Clippers

VIDEO: Outage problems at Rogers Wireless causing voice service issues

Rogers said that its network teams were working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible

VIDEO: Province took too long to approve kidney treatment for B.C. man, lawsuit claims

Paul Chung is on dialysis for life while others have benefited from a new drug

Ottawa not looking at changing impaired driving laws despite study on THC levels

Feds say cannabis driving laws are ‘based on strong and indisputable evidence that cannabis is an impairing drug’

Most Read