‘Best-kept secret’ right here in 100 Mile House

Why you might be surprised when you check out local retailers first

The staff at Work n Play in 100 Mile House invite you to stop by and find out why this multi-faceted clothing store is the Best-Kept Secret in the South Cariboo.

If you live in or around 100 Mile House, no doubt you enjoy getting into the great outdoors, being a part of the community and taking advantage of all the region has to offer.

Whether it’s hiking in Centennial or Lac la Hache parks, taking the family skiing at Mount Timothy, watching the kids play hockey or enjoying downtown amenities, there are many reasons to get busy outside.

The staff at Work n Play Clothing Company share that passion for the outdoors and life in the South Cariboo. Chances are you know many of them from stopping by the store for your winter (or summer) clothing or boots or to get outfitted for work.

With most staffers having a dozen or more years under their belt, they’re also well-versed in the wide range of clothing and footwear products carried by this 26-year 100 Mile merchant. That’s important when it comes to helping community residents find what they’re looking for the first time, says Work n Play co-founder Ken Thomas.

Staying local can save you time, maybe even money

Larger centres like Kamloops or Kelowna may have a larger selection of stores than 100 Mile House, Thomas notes, but it’s not a given that prices will be less, nor the selection greater.

In past he’s heard comments from area residents who believed they’d find one or the other elsewhere, then lamented not shopping locally first.

“We still have to earn people’s business,” he says. “We can’t expect people will stop in to see us just because they live here. It’s important that we have what people need and experienced staff to help them find it.”

Many 100 Mile merchants do a good job of providing what locals want at prices competitive enough to keep shoppers home, Thomas adds. In Work n Play’s case, the volume buying discounts achieved by having multiple stores allows them to offer name-brand items at affordable prices, making this store “the best-kept secret in the South Cariboo.”

Here’s why November’s a good month to shop:

Get your Christmas shopping started early at Work n Play’s annual Moonlight Madness event, this Friday (Nov. 16), where you roll the dice to determine your discount. The store is open late and the selection larger than usual.

Check out the South Cariboo Farmers Market’s Christmas sale the same night at the community hall across the street

Grab your winter woolies for yourself and those on your list during Plaid Friday on Nov. 23

Check out the spirit-filled downtown after taking in 100 Mile’s annual Santa Claus Parade, featuring a Winter Wonderland theme, and the South Cariboo Winter Arts & Crafts Fair at the community hall

*****

You can find Work n Play on Birch Avenue and follow them on Facebook.