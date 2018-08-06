If you’re planning a roadtrip, a ‘checkup’ for your ride before putting wheels to pavement can help prevent unwelcome surprises.

Are your wheels roadtrip worthy?

From tire tread to the life left on your brakes, 100 Mile House pros say: “Know before you go!”

There’s lots of roadtrip weather left this season, and whether you’re heading one community over or 10 provinces away, it pays to let the pros give your wheels the once-over before you go.

And even if this summer’s holiday is a memory, those shorter days mean fall won’t be far behind.

Either way, a trusted team of professionals will get you on your way quickly and safely.

100 Mile House’s Richard Plewes and Dave Warman switched to Canada’s Integra Tire brand from Big O Tire more than a year ago. Why? With more than 100 locations from BC to Nova Scotia, no matter where your travels take you, you can drive with confidence.

“If I sell you tires here and you get a flt in Red Deer, we’ll work together to get you on your way again, quickly and safely,” says Plewes. Integra’s philosophy – and commitment to “Integraty” – suits the South Cariboo, he adds. “We’re a small community and you have to keep your customers happy.”

While “tire” is in their name, Integra offers a whole lot more, thanks to the two mechanics working alongside four tire technicians, and the complementary Minute Muffler franchise. Think shocks and struts, brake repair and service, belts, hoses and oil changes, mufflers and exhaust. Want to make your ride your own? Find custom accessories, wheels and lift kits.

So here’s a few reasons to stop in to Integra Tire today!

  1. Planning a roadtrip with the trailer? Whether heading just up the road or over the Rockies, you want to be confident that your trailer is in tip-top shape, including – yes – the tires, but also the hitch, brakes, bearings and mechanical.
  2. With or without a trailer, get a “checkup” for your ride before putting wheels to pavement. Ensure your brakes will let you stop quickly when you need to, that all your coolants and fluids are topped up, and that your tires are properly inflated and with enough tread to get you where you’re going safely – and with optimum fuel efficiency!
  3. As summer days shorten and back to school gets closer, those cooler temperatures won’t be far behind. Plan ahead so the winter tires you want are in stock or ordered in before that first snowflake has drivers lined up out the door. “You know winter is coming – plan ahead. Once the temperatures hit 6 or 7°C, winter tires will be your safest bet,” Plewes says.

“People really appreciate our service. We try to get everyone in and out in a reasonable time, and if there’s ever an issue, we work with the clients to find a solution. It’s a big thing to drop your vehicle off with us and trust that we’re going to get it done right for you, and we appreciate that trust.”

Stop by Integra Tire at 699 Alder Ave. in 100 Mile House weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visit online any time or give them a call at 778-482-5443.

