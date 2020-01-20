3 awesome reasons (including golf!) to visit 108 Mile this winter

CRD Representative Al Richmond, left, Jessica Liu, president and owner of the 108 Golf Resort, and Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett cut the ribbon on the recently renovated 108 Mile Golf Resort.

There’s much more to 108 Golf Resort than golf – no matter what the season!

The longstanding South Cariboo resort welcomed the community last week to celebrate the opening of its new snow and tubing park, and cut the ribbon to officially open the lodge’s renovated restaurant and bar.

The renovations are part of $500,000 in improvements, transforming the golf resort inside and out, says operations manager Lee Hansen.

“We’re excited to offer much more to our local community and to visitors who come to the area for the many outdoor opportunities it offers – winter and summer,” Hansen says.

Here’s a look at what you’ll discover!

Carving a niche in the local dining scene: The completely revamped restaurant and lounge opened last week to an appreciative audience, with the 108 Mile Steakhouse welcoming guests with an inviting new interior and brand new menu crafted by Executive Chef Andrew Devost.

The Red Seal chef recently relocated to the Cariboo from Vancouver Island and a chance meeting with Hansen opened the door for the exciting new pairing, Hansen says. With a full, purpose-built kitchen serving a brand new menu, locals and visitors alike are invited to sit down and relax. Boasting an atmosphere reflective of the Cariboo setting, details include beautiful live-edge tables from a local craftsman.

Hone your swing: Step into the lounge area, where you can not only enjoy your favourite beverage, but tee up at the golf simulator to test your swing! The lounge is family-friendly, and the perfect place to enjoy lighter bites and good conversation – before or after practice on the simulator.

Outside adventures: The 108 Mile transformation extends far beyond the lodge – seven kilometres beyond, in fact!

Hansen and his team have expanded the resort’s winter activities, which include snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and tubing. In addition to the new tube park and lift near the lodge, welcoming guests from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, you’ll also find seven kilometres of groomed trails and snowshoe rentals, perfect for exploring the winter landscape, home to a variety of birds, deer and other wildlife. While cross-country ski rentals aren’t currently available, skiers are welcome with their gear!

Come visit today

Read to check out all the changes? Visit the 108 Golf Resort at 4816 Telqua Dr., 108 Mile Ranch or call today at 250-791-5211. Stop in to 108 Mile Steakhouse Monday to Saturday from 4 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m.



