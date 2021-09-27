100 Mile House’s one-stop shop has everything you need to get outside this fall

Total Parts Express will make sure you have what you need to enjoy the outdoors in comfort. Come down in person to 260 Exeter Station Rd in 100 Mile House , or give them a call at 250-395-4441.

As autumn sets in here in the Cariboo, there’s no better time to get out into the great outdoors and take advantage of the cooler air and wide-open spaces.

After all, the region offers some of the most spectacular scenery around!

Whether you’re heading out on the water to angle for trout, venturing into the mountains to hike or hunt, or go camping with the kids — you can almost smell the fall leaves, campfires and cocoa — having the right equipment makes all the difference.

A Rambo e-bike makes getting out in the great outdoors easy and fun!

Everything under one roof

Whatever floats your boat, you’ll have more fun if everything is working properly and you’re comfortable, whatever the weather.

And after serving 100 Mile House for 35 years, Total Parts Express will make sure you have what you need to enjoy the outdoors in comfort!

New owner Richard Duff, who acquired the business early in 2019, has moved the longstanding business to a bigger location and added product lines to make this a true one-stop shop for all your outdoor needs. From recreation to property maintenance, its all here!

Need a dock line? Check. How about a life jacket for Fido? Or a Rambo e-bike? New Oakley sunglasses? Check, check and check!

How about a new chainsaw for fall yard work? You’ll find that too!

Enjoying your at-home outdoor space means maintenance. Total Parts carries a full line of name brand power tools from well-know makers Stihl and Husqvarna so you can cut the grass in the summer or chop the wood for the winter.

Once all the hard work is done, kick back and relax and enjoy the great outdoors at home!

Name brand power tools for every job.

Keeping you going for work or play

More than an outdoor recreation store, Total Parts Express offers a full line of parts and accessories to keep your heavy equipment up and running, which in turn will keep your business rolling.

And when it comes time for servicing to protect that investment, whether for land or on water, service is available for everything from your leaf blower to generator to outboard motor.

Get ready to get outside this fall. Come down in person to 260 Exeter Station Rd in 100 Mile House, or give them a call at 250-395-4441.

