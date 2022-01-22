Young Nordics compete in 100 Mile

Jaxson Leclair, of the 100 Mile Nordics, switches onto the proper course while racing at the Teck Northern Cup Race. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Jaxson Leclair, of the 100 Mile Nordics, switches onto the proper course while racing at the Teck Northern Cup Race. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Haven Ziemer, of the 100 Mile Nordics, loses his balance while competing in Teck Northern Cup Race in 100 Mile House Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Haven Ziemer, of the 100 Mile Nordics, loses his balance while competing in Teck Northern Cup Race in 100 Mile House Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Mika Conje, of the Caledonia Nordic Club, followed close on the heels of Julia Warden, of 100 Mile Nordics, throughout the entire race Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Mika Conje, of the Caledonia Nordic Club, followed close on the heels of Julia Warden, of 100 Mile Nordics, throughout the entire race Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Ewan Beaulieu, of the Caledonia Nordics, rushes toward the finish line at the Teck Northern Cup Race. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Ewan Beaulieu, of the Caledonia Nordics, rushes toward the finish line at the Teck Northern Cup Race. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Miles Brewis, of the Mackenzie Nordique club, races for the finish line at the Teck Northern Cup Race Jan. 22. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Miles Brewis, of the Mackenzie Nordique club, races for the finish line at the Teck Northern Cup Race Jan. 22. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Julia Warden, of 100 Mile Nordics, leads Mika Cronje, of the Caledonia Nordics as they head towards to finish line of the Teck Northern Cup Race in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Julia Warden, of 100 Mile Nordics, leads Mika Cronje, of the Caledonia Nordics as they head towards to finish line of the Teck Northern Cup Race in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Harmony Ziemer, of the 100 Mile Nordics, sticks her tongue out in concentration as she climbs up the last hill to the finish line. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Harmony Ziemer, of the 100 Mile Nordics, sticks her tongue out in concentration as she climbs up the last hill to the finish line. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Celeste Milwain, of 100 Mile Nordics, is passed by Oihanes Moliner Clark, of WIlliams Lake Ski Club. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Celeste Milwain, of 100 Mile Nordics, is passed by Oihanes Moliner Clark, of WIlliams Lake Ski Club. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Xavier Wallace, of Overlander Ski Club, leans forward to gain an extra burst of speed. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Xavier Wallace, of Overlander Ski Club, leans forward to gain an extra burst of speed. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Chloe Witso, of the Caledonia Nordics, hunches goes into tucks as she skis down a hill at the 100 Mile Nordic’s Teck Northern Cup Race. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Chloe Witso, of the Caledonia Nordics, hunches goes into tucks as she skis down a hill at the 100 Mile Nordic’s Teck Northern Cup Race. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Cale McConkey, of the Caledonia Nordic Club, picks up speed in the early leg of a five km loop at part of the Teck Northern Cup Race. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Cale McConkey, of the Caledonia Nordic Club, picks up speed in the early leg of a five km loop at part of the Teck Northern Cup Race. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Rome Borsato-Stobbe, of Cariboo Ski Touring, (from left) leads Xavier Wallace of the Overlander Ski Club and Georgia MacKenzie, of the Nordics up the hill. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Rome Borsato-Stobbe, of Cariboo Ski Touring, (from left) leads Xavier Wallace of the Overlander Ski Club and Georgia MacKenzie, of the Nordics up the hill. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Odin Witso, of the Caledonia Nordics, climbs the hill during the final leg of the Teck Northern Cup Race. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Odin Witso, of the Caledonia Nordics, climbs the hill during the final leg of the Teck Northern Cup Race. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Joe Kitamura, of the Overlander Ski Club, races up the final slope, followed by Ella Thiessen, of the Williams Lake Ski Club. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Joe Kitamura, of the Overlander Ski Club, races up the final slope, followed by Ella Thiessen, of the Williams Lake Ski Club. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile Nordics’ mascot Foxy Moonbeam is a star of the race day. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)100 Mile Nordics’ mascot Foxy Moonbeam is a star of the race day. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Nadia Wallin, of the Williams Lake Ski Club, gets a fast start at the Tech Northern Cup Race Saturday. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Nadia Wallin, of the Williams Lake Ski Club, gets a fast start at the Tech Northern Cup Race Saturday. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Erik Lundsbye, of the 100 Mile Nordics, loses his balance as he sets off the for the race. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Erik Lundsbye, of the 100 Mile Nordics, loses his balance as he sets off the for the race. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
The Williams Lake contingent: Lilly Reedman, Tala Leiva-Denby, Mica Wallin and Kristi Denby watch the award ceremony at the 100 Mile Tech Northern Race Saturday. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Williams Lake contingent: Lilly Reedman, Tala Leiva-Denby, Mica Wallin and Kristi Denby watch the award ceremony at the 100 Mile Tech Northern Race Saturday. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)The Williams Lake contingent: Lilly Reedman, Tala Leiva-Denby, Mica Wallin and Kristi Denby watch the award ceremony at the 100 Mile Tech Northern Race Saturday. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Williams Lake contingent: Lilly Reedman, Tala Leiva-Denby, Mica Wallin and Kristi Denby watch the award ceremony at the 100 Mile Tech Northern Race Saturday. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Juliette Leclair has a cuddle with Foxy Moonbeam. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Juliette Leclair has a cuddle with Foxy Moonbeam. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
The Williams Lake Ski Club participated in the race. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)The Williams Lake Ski Club participated in the race. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Levi Brewis, of the Mackenize Nordiques finishes just ahead of 100 Mile Nordics’ Erik Lundsbye. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Levi Brewis, of the Mackenize Nordiques finishes just ahead of 100 Mile Nordics’ Erik Lundsbye. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Chloe Witso, of the Caledonia Nordics, was the only competitor in the U16 race. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Chloe Witso, of the Caledonia Nordics, was the only competitor in the U16 race. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Celeste Milwain, of the 100 Mile Nordics, and Nadia Wallin of the Williams Lake Ski Club. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Celeste Milwain, of the 100 Mile Nordics, and Nadia Wallin of the Williams Lake Ski Club. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Colton Robinson, of the Cariboo Ski Touring Club. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Colton Robinson, of the Cariboo Ski Touring Club. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Rowan Hermiston, of the 100 Mile Nordics, is excited to collect her gold medal. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Rowan Hermiston, of the 100 Mile Nordics, is excited to collect her gold medal. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
The race had a lot of spectators. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)The race had a lot of spectators. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
(Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Joe Kitamura, of Overlander Ski Club, rests after the race. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Caledonia Nordics Lukas Nolli and Cale McConkey took the gold and silver in the U18 Boys division ofTeck Northern Race Saturday. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Young Nordic skiers from across B.C. converged on 100 Mile House Saturday for the Teck Northern Cup Race No. 3.

Sixty-six skiers from 100 Mile, Quesnel, Williams Lake, Prince George, Vanderhoof, Kamloops and Mackenzie signed up for the fun race at the 99 Mile ski trails. Hosted by the 100 Mile Nordics, it’s the first race held in years for the club, which had once been a top contender on the race circuit.

Organizers hope they can boost interest in racing in 100 Mile. In the 1980s, local Nordics were regular winners of the BC Cup, which the club hopes they can one day bring back to the community. The Cariboo Marathon, which started in 1966 and was the second-biggest race of its kind in the ’70s, drew thousands of racers to 100 Mile every year.

READ MORE: Ready, set … 100 Mile Nordics prepare to race

The top three finishers in each category of the race were:

Under six:

Juliette Leclair, 100 Mile Nordics

Erik Lundsbye, 100 Mile Nordics

Levi Brewis, Mackenzie Nordiques Ski Club

Under 8 boys

Kurt Lundsbye, 100 Mile Nordics

Ewan Beaulieu, Caledonia Nordic

Haven Ziemer, 100 Mile Nordics

Under 8 girls

Mika Cronje, Caledonia Nordic

Julia Warden, 100 Mile Nordics

Harmony Ziemer, 100 Mile Nordics

Under 10 boys

Mica Wallin, Williams Lake Ski Club

Zinny Jukic, Williams Lake Ski Club

Roan Davison, Cariboo Ski Touring

Under 10 girls

Rowan Hermiston, 100 Mile Nordics

Sarah Warden, 100 Mile Nordics

Sawyer Milwain, 100 Mile Nordics

Under 12 boys

Cash Stuart, Overlander Ski Club

Ty Thiessen, Williams Lake Ski Club

Seije Cronje, Caledonia Nordic

Under 12 girls

Anna Burkey, Williams Lake Ski Club

Rowyn Beaulieu, Caledonia Nordic

Katy Jasper, Williams Lake Ski Club

Under 14 boys

Jimmy Reed, Nechako Nordics Ski Club

Jinichi Cronje, Caledonia Nordic

Oscar Nelson, Caledonia Nordics

Under 14 girls

Nadia Wallin, Williams Lake Ski Club

Rome Borsato- Stobbe, Cariboo Ski Touring

Ella Thiessen, Williams Lake Ski Club

Under 16 boys

Joe Kitamura, Overlander Ski Club

Xavier Wallace, Overlander Ski Club

Tanner McConkey, Caledonia Nordics

Under 14 girls

Chloe Witso, Caledonia Nordics

Under 18 boys

Lukas Nolli, Caledonia Nordics

Cale McConkey, Caledonia Nordics

100 Mile House

