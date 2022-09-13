Yoga great way for seniors to keep active

Yoga is for everyone, whether a complete newbie or someone with an extensive background in the sport

From left to right, Madelyn Gunn, Jil Freeman, Shannon Sarver, Kate Lang, Cas Donovan (missing Angela Hansen and Krystal Dickinson) Kate Lang is the owner of the Union MVMNT Studio located in the 103. Each instructor offers different classes (Photo submitted).

Yoga is for everyone, whether a complete newbie or someone with an extensive background in the sport.

Cassie-Marie Donovan of The Lemon Project said yoga is meant to meet you where you are at, even if that is just sitting in a chair and doing simple arm movements, making it a great way for seniors to stay active.

Yoga originated in a completely different part of the world and has been westernized, said Donovan.

Certain types of yoga are healing for the mind and body and can be good for seniors, she said.

Yoga Nidra, also known as sleep yoga, requires no body movement. As people get older and do not sleep as much or as well it can be hard to catch up.

In Yoga Nidra, a person is set up in a comfy position on a yoga mat in a class and guided through the meditation. The goal is not to fall asleep but you are so relaxed it tends to happen.

“A 45-minute to one-hour meditation equates to six to eight hours sleep,” said Donovan.

Yoga Nidra can help improve sleep, neutralize PTSD triggers, boost serotonin levels, decrease anxiety, help with muscle tension and pain relief, enhance immune system function and can help with blood sugar level stabilization as well as increasing alpha and theta brain waves, which help in digestion and creativity and memory, she added.

“Gentle yoga helps the entire body get lubricated and moving. It helps increase flexibility, calms the mind and strengthens the body,” said Donovan.

This style of yoga is good for injury prevention as well.

If joints and muscles are not stiff and move freely, then things like falls and little bumps do not have to be so catastrophic.

There are benefits to both of these styles of yoga for seniors, she said.

Donovan recommends seniors, or those who may not be active, see their doctor before starting these activities. Gentle yoga increases the heart rate while working on strength. It’s better to be cleared by your doctor before participating, she said.

A third style, Sculpt, is trickier for seniors but is an option for those who are already in good physical condition and are active regularly.

It works off the physio methodology and helps a person keep what they already have, she said.

The focus is on spinal alignment, hip flexors, and using small, micro-movements but lots of them. Instructors work on optimal alignment throughout the entire class to prevent injury.

Gentle and Sculpt are being offered now and Nidra will be coming in a couple of weeks. All classes are one hour.

Gentle yoga is Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., Sculpt on Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. and Mondays and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. Flow yoga is Mondays at 7 p.m. for any who find Gentle yoga not enough of a challenge.

Donovan also offers private lessons for those living in 100 Mile House, Lone Butte, Canim Lake/Forest Grove and Lac La Hache for any who might find it easier to take a class at home.

She can tailor these sessions for individuals based on abilities, even starting at half-hour sessions.

Wear comfortable clothes that can move and stretch and bring a water bottle and yoga mat, she said.

Union MVMNT Studio is located in the Mr. T Contracting building in 103 Mile, beside Highway 97.



Union MVMNT Studio (Photo submitted).