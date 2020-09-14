Wrangler fundraiser draws a crowd

MLA Donna Barnett, left, and Kathy Reid serves burgers and hot dogs to passersby in a drive-thru fundraiser for the 100 Mile Wranglers on the Labour Day weekend. More than $2,300 was raised for the organization. The Wranglers will take this season off due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the fundraising will continue. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press)

Kathy Reid serves burgers and hot dogs to Marilyn Vinson in a drive-thru fundraiser for the 100 Mile Wranglers on the Labour Day weekend. More than $2,300 was raised for the organization. The Wranglers will take this season off due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the fundraising will continue. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press)

Kelly Sinoski

100 Mile Free Press

Volunteers raise more than $2,300 in Drive-Thru fundraiser for 100 Mile Wranglers.