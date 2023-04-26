PSO girls soccer team beats out competition

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary’s girls’ soccer team after winning a tournament in Hope earlier this month. (Photo submitted) PSO Eagle Eva Rosenstock takes the ball down the field in a game earlier this month against Clearwater. (Photo submitted) Hayley Stobbart, goalie for the Peter Skene Ogden Secondary’s girls’ soccer team controls the ball in a game against Nechako Valley April 14-15. (Photo submitted) PSO Eagles Julia Siclari keeps the ball from two Clearwater players. (Photo submitted) Clearwater player attempts to get the ball away from PSO Eagles Megan Holyk.(Photo submitted) PSO Eagle Emma Theuring controls the ball in a game against Clearwater earlier this month. The Eagles went on to win the tournament in Hope. (Photo submitted) Sarah Balbirnie weaves though the opposing Clearwater players on April 14. (Photo submitted) PSO Eagle Alexis Neels throws in the ball in a game against Fort St. James at a tournament in Hope earlier this month. (Photo submitted)

The Peter Skene Ogden (PSO) girls soccer team made a clean sweep, beating out eight teams at a tournament in Hope on April 14-15.

The team played five games over the two days and in her first tournament since joining the team, goalie Hayley Stobbarts had a tournament shutout, helping beat Nechako Valley Secondary School 2-0 in the final game.

The most valuable players on the PSO team were Lauren Aikenhead and Aubrey Siclari.

This was the first outdoor tournament of the season for the Eagles.

Coach Gerardo Cibrian said the team, “accomplished all we have been playing for. They exceeded the expectations that we have for them,” adding that they always put everything they have into the game.

There is a core group who have played together for a few years with new girls coming up to play for the team as they get old enough. The team is currently composed of athletes from Grades 9, 10 and 12.

One of the team’s biggest strengths is their ability to play as a team, said Cibrian. Most of the girls have known each other for a long time which helps his team-building efforts.

Megan Holyk has been playing soccer since she was around three years old and one of the things that keeps her playing is her teammates.

“Obviously, just playing with my teammates is the big thing. We all have a really good relationship or bond and we always have a lot of fun out there,” she said. “When you’re shooting the ball, or like running down the field with the ball it’s like slow motion, you feel like you’re flying even though you’re just kicking a ball or something.”

The team has four defence lined up at the back and four midfielders and then two strikers at the top. Holyk said she usually plays midfield or striker. This takes advantage of her stamina and footwork.

The ability to dribble the ball and keep it close to you and the skill to keep it away from people is also important, Cibrian said.

The goal for the year is to win zones in Prince George in June. Whoever wins there goes on to provincials.

In the meantime, the team will be travelling to Merritt April 28-29 to compete in the annual Test of Mettle tournament, then on to Clearwater May 5-6.



