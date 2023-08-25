Nine teams attend annual Steve Daniels Jr. Memorial Fastball Tournament

Denise Archie (left) presents members of the Big Guy Lake team with the third-place trophy and rookie trophy during the Steve Daniels Jr. Memorial Fastball Tournament. (Photo submitted) The Shuswaps’ Shawn Archie steps up to bat during the second annual Steve Daniels Jr. Memorial Fastball Tournament. (Photo submitted) Jayleen Michell, daughter of Steven Daniels Jr., throws a pitch in the second annual Steve Daniels Jr. Memorial Fastball Tournament last Friday. (Photo submitted)

Steven Daniels Jr lives on in the hearts of his family and friends who gathered in his memory for the second annual Steve Daniels Jr. Memorial Fastball Tournament over the weekend.

Nine teams took to the diamonds at the South Cariboo Rec Centre including the host team Shuswaps, Pukaist Heat, Gordy Selects, Big Guy Lake, Sixers, Bannock Slaps, Chu Chua Chiefs, 100 Mile Royals and the STK Grizzlies.

Daniels was a former Band Council member for Tsqéscen, who passed away in 2021. In addition to his community work, he was well-known as an avid hockey and baseball player. When she organized the tournament last year, his mother Denise Archie said bringing all of his friends and family together was the perfect way to honour his memory.

“This is one way to bring all his family and friends together to come here, get together, play ball, remember Steve, have some good laughs,” said Archie. “Because Steve was humorous. He was a really good storyteller. He would phone me on a daily basis just to make me laugh.”

Daniel’s daughter, Jayleen Michell, just graduated high school and was at the tournament. A pitcher, she has been to provincials for the last three years.

“When she would go to different camps to do pitching he’d go backcatch for her – his hand would be pretty warm from backcatching for her,” laughed his mother.

Every year, they start off the weekend with a funball game on Friday. “We start off with her pitching a game with all of his friends and family. It just gives her a chance to play with his friends and family as well. To have that connection with all of them.”

First place in the tournament went to Pukaist Heat from Ashcroft with Lilloett’s Gordy Selects coming in second. Big Guy Lake from Prince George took third.

Andrea Boyce, Daniels’ longtime teammate and best friend said they are very grateful for the scorekeepers and volunteers who all helped make the tournament happen. People travel from California, New Mexico and California to be part of the weekend.

“This is important to our family. It keeps us connected, it keeps us strong,” said Archie.

“Steven would be really proud of all of this and grateful for everyone coming together.”



