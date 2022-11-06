New official with 100 Mile House Minor Hockey

Hudson McKinnon hopes he inspires other young people to step up and become refs. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Hudson McKinnon comes from a hockey family and is one of the newest officials reffing in the 100 Mile House Minor Hockey Association. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile House Free Press) While he has yet to officiate his first game, Hudson McKinnon is looking forward to the experience. (Fiona Grisswell - 100 Mile House Free Press)

Hudson McKinnon donned a striped jersey to inspire a new generation of referees in 100 Mile House.

A shortage of hockey officials has been an ongoing problem for 100 Mile House Minor Hockey. A recent officials’ clinic in 100 Mile House resulted in four new young people joining the ranks including Hudson, 11.

Some of Hudson’s friends who referee told him it was fun and he thought he might enjoy reffing other kids and maybe inspire them to become referees while making a little money.

“It was complicated at first but I got it now,” he said.

The training consists of classroom sessions and then applying it on the ice.

Hudson said a bunch of the other refs played a scrimmage game of hockey that he and the other trainees reffed for hands on practice.

That included things like “learning how to drop a puck properly, make proper calls like body checking, contact, penalties and goals,” said Hudson.

Hudson plays centre and defence in U13 rep hockey and thinks being an official will help his game too.

He will officiate about once a week and is excited for his first game.

Hockey runs in Hudson’s family and his father, Brad McKinnon, a U13 rep coach, said it is great seeing his son doing this.

“He’s a very good hockey player but to see him give back and put those skills to use is a good thing. And hockey doesn’t work unless we have people who step up and help out. I think he is excited for the opportunity and we’re glad we could give it to him,” said Brad.

Brad added that one of the problems with getting and keeping officials is the amount of abuse they take during games. After one or two seasons, officials often decide that they have had enough and quit.

It is important to remember, especially for the younger kids, that this is just a game, he said. “Most of the players on the ice are out there to have fun playing a sport they enjoy.”

As for Hudson, he thinks he is going to enjoy being a referee.

Anyone interested in becoming an official can contact 100 Mile House Minor Hockey by phone at 250-395-4344 or email omhmha2@gmail.com.



