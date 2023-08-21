Forest Grove and District Rod and Gun Club to host gun safety event

‘Safety is the most important aspect’ says Forest Grove Rod and Gun Club vice president Shelley Minato

Shelley Minato competes at the Forest Grove and District’s Rod and Gun Club’s annual Hans Saenger Memorial Shoot in 2021. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Are you range-ready?

The Forest Grove and District Rod and Gun Club will be holding a Family Range Day to introduce people to shooting sports on Sunday, Aug. 27 starting at 11 a.m.

Club president Marshall Gaudreault says that the club, founded in 1935, has inter-generational membership because the interest has been fostered and encouraged in younger family members. The club is the oldest in Forest Grove and the oldest in all the Cariboo. It currently has 126 members and hopes to expand even further.

Gaudreault adds that he has his sights set on bringing in more families by focusing on the more cohesive elements of events.

Vice president Shelly Minato says there will be various activities at the Range Day, including cowboy shooting, small calibre rifle shooting, and trap shooting. She adds that they want to highlight the importance of gun safety, to make guns less intimidating for those unfamiliar with them. The club also holds bi-weekly trap shooting events at noon on Sundays during the spring, summer, and fall.

Despite being a private club, Minato says they offer individual, couple, and youth memberships. They are looking to encourage more youth memberships to help keep interest in the club.

“We’re technically a seniors’ club,” says Minato. “However, we encourage all members of the public to join.”

Minato adds that club members will be available to provide instruction at the Family Range Day, with an emphasis on safe firearm handling and usage protocols. “Safety is the most important aspect.”

The event will be held in conjunction with the club’s regular trap shooting practise. If visitors want to try their hand at moving targets, club members are very willing to teach the sport of trap shooting.

No registration is needed for Family Range Day, and members and non-members are encouraged to show up and give it their best “shot”. You can find all the fun at 4385 Canim-Hendrix Lake Road, marked by the club’s yellow logo.

If you’re interested in becoming a member or for more information, visit the club’s website at www.fgrrodandgun.ca.

