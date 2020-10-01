Female hockey league getting ready for face-off

The South Cariboo Female Hockey League is gearing up for a new season

The South Cariboo Female Hockey League is gearing up for a new season and seeking new players and committee members.

SCFHL was started in 2010 by a group of women who wanted to provide a space for experienced and new players to play along with their daughters who had aged out of minor hockey and had nowhere to play.

The league is hoping to get enough players for two teams, or a minimum of 20 registered players to cover costs. Unfortunately, it cannot offer a drop-in option due to COVID 19 screening/tracing protocols and directives. The drop-in option may change as the season unfolds. The league is looking for more people to help run and organize the league.

Registration forms can be picked up at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre CANLAN office or by emailing scfhl@yahoo.ca Deadline is Oct. 11, but registrations will still be accepted after this date until it has 20 players. The league starts mid-October and depends on the number of registrations.

Games will be played Tuesday evening at 8:30 p.m. at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre. Full season registration is $300, shift worker $175 and goalies $100. Payment plans can be arranged, with 50 percent of the fees paid upfront.

If more than two teams are registered, the league will have playoffs at the end of the season. The league also keeps stats. Shirts, gift certificates or a discount on next seasons registration is typically handed out as prizes instead of trophies, depending on the numbers.

The main objective of the SCFHL is to have fun, but it has a competitive edge.

Newcomers are welcome, it is a supportive environment to learn and there are all levels of experience playing on the ice.

