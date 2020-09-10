80 golfers tee off at annual Cariboo Open

Shawn McManus, left, was the overall Low Net Champion at the annual Cariboo Open last weekend, while Shane Wilkie took the trophy for the overall Low Gross. (Photo submitted). Shawn McManus, left, was the overall Low Net Champion at the annual Cariboo Open last weekend, while Shane Wilkie took the trophy for the overall Low Gross. (Photo submitted).

The Cariboo Open ran smoothly over the weekend, attracting more than 80 golfers

The annual three-day Cariboo Open ran smoothly over the weekend attracting more than 80 golfers competing under COVID-19 rules at the 108 Golf Resort.

Defending champion Shane Wilkie once again took the prize for overall gross, while Shawn McManus took home the trophy for the low net champion. Father-son team Bill Harris and Trevor Harris won the 8th annual Fathers and Sons competition, which drew 10 teams this year.

“It was a great weekend, starting off with the weather,” organizer Bill Harris said. “The 108 Golf course was the best I’ve seen it at this time.”

Harris gave thanks to Lee Hansen, manager of the 108 golf course and his staff for their services, as well as all the volunteers and sponsors, including Regency Chrysler for the hole-in-one and all the other businesses that donated close to $8,000 in prizes.

RESULTS

1st FLIGHT – Low Gross

Walter Kraakman 1st; Lynden Jeffrey 2nd; Chris Seeley 3rd; Lee Brandt 4th; Marty Quinney 5th; Nolan Nichol 6th

Low Net

Dean Meyer 1st; Chris Poggenpohl 2nd; Jeff Patterson 3rd; Richard Smith 4th; Tom Huth 5th; Joel Schuetze 6th

2ND FLIGHT – Low Gross

Bill Harris 1st; Rolf Schuetze 2nd; Vern Jeffrey 3rd; Mike McMullen 4th; Johnathon Boss 5th; Danny Munro 6th.

Low Net

Jack Gale, 1st; Jim Zailo 2nd; Kevin Guenther 3rd; James Seeley 4th; Blair Clark 5th; Craig Dudra 6th.

3rd FLIGHT – Low Gross

Jared Dreyer 1st; Trevor Harris 2nd; Theo Wiering 3rd; Todd Evans 4th; Kevin Ploeger 5th; Bill Munro 6th

Low Net

Phil Bernert 1st; Erv Hannah 2nd; Will Louie 3rd; Stacey Horwood 4th; Greg Aiken 5th; Andrew Carter 6th

4TH FLIGHT – Low Gross

Rob Douglas 1st; Eric Desautels 2nd; Deab McNabb 3rd; Steve Hoy 4th; Mike Selke 5th; Steve Bach 6th.

Low Net

Randy Bach 1st; Vern Bell 2nd; Rob Shirra 3rd; Ryan Johnston 4th; Gary Desjardin 5th; Ian Ross 6th.

DEUCES; 3-DAY MONEY POT OF $1,580

Friday, 6, : Darcy McGillivray, Kevin Trowell, Dean Weyer, Rolf Schuetze, Jack Gale, Jim Laird

Saturday, 16: Steve Bach, Ros Shirra, Will Louie, Richard Smith ( 2), Walter Kraackman, Craig Dudra, Trevor Harris, Rob Douglas, James Seeley, Marty Quinney, Tom Huth, Lynden Jeffrey, Danny Munro, Chris Seeley,Joel Schuetze,

Sunday, 12,: Phil Bernert, Andrew Carter, Jared Dreyer, Todd Evans, Darcy McGillivray, Mike McMullen Jay Scott (2), Scott Seeley, Chris Seeley, Tom Huth, Dean Meyer

8 FATHER & SON TEAMS PARTICIPATED

Bill and Danny Munro; Bill and Trevor Harris; Ian and Dave Ross; James and Chris Seeley; James and Scott Seeley; Kevin and Kurtis Towell; Rolf and Joel Schuetze; and Vern and Lynden Jeffrey

SKILLS COMPETITION RESULTS

Overall Skills Winners (50% of Pot)

Jim Laird 40.00%; Kent Gibson 30.00%; Mark Ayres 20.00%; Shane Wilke 10.00%

Individual Skills – (Share other 50%)

Putting Contest

Jim Laird 50.00%; Scott Morrison 30.00%; Ryan Kornelson 20.00%

Chipping Contest

Jim Laird 50.00%; Mark Ayres 30.00%; Shane Wilke 20.00%

Long Drive # 1

Scott Jackson 50.00%; Tom Huth 30.00%; Kent Gibson 20.00%

Sand Out – Practice

Bill Graham 50.00%; Scott Morrison 30.00%; Shane Wilke 20.00%

