100 Mile Soccer season is off to a good start

The 100 Mile Soccer Association is off to a good start this season following a successful day at the volunteer fair last month.

The association set up a booth at the fair in hopes of attracting volunteers for the upcoming year.

Association vice president Amy McKean said they had people interested in sponsorships and coaching for next season by the end of the afternoon.

McKean thinks the hardest part of any sport is finding coaches every season whether it’s for hockey, baseball, or any sport, especially when it’s volunteer-based.

“We did manage to get all of the coaches that we absolutely needed,” she said, adding, “No matter what, we need to have one actual coach for each team.”

The association is still looking for assistant coaches for a few of the teams she said. Having the second person takes some of the pressure off the coach. In addition to helping with training, the assistant coach can step in if the coach has to be absent for any reason.

In addition to being on the board, McKean coaches her son’s U10 team. She started coaching last year when her son was a U8.

“I’ve got a girlfriend of mine whose child is on the same team. Our kids are in the same class. And so they have ended up on the same team last two years,” she said. “So last year, she kind of helped out. And this year she became an official actual assistant coach, which is really nice

As a second-year coach, she said she still has a lot to learn. Especially as she wasn’t into soccer when she was younger. McKean said there are people in the organization who are happy to share their knowledge plus they have a new coach coordinator this year.

“We have a really awesome person that’s joined our team this year named Trevor (Perri) that has such a wonderful background in all aspects of soccer and he gave us some training on Saturday (April 29).”

Perri has a long playing career and worked as an Academy Coach for Port Coquitlam Soccer and Fraser Valley which is now Langley United. He coached both men’s and women’s teams, house and rep in all divisions and age groups, and specializes in goalie training. In both Port Coquitlam Soccer and Fraser Valley Perri ran their Goal Keeper Academies.

Volunteers and team sponsors are always welcome. Call 250-706-3865 or email office@100milesoccer.com for more information.

The season started May 1 and runs through Sept. 23 with a pause in July and August.



