100 Mile House Wranglers push ahead of Kamloops Storm

Khale Skinner scored his seventh goal for the Wranglers in just as many games, while playing against the Kamloops Storm on Feb, 8. Pictured is Skinner playing in a game in January. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile House Wranglers of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League have broken the deadlock between the Kamloops Storm after winning two games this weekend, including a 5-2 win over the Storm.

With the two wins, 100 Mile is now at 43 points in the Doug Birks Division and retain the third spot on the table, while Kamloops still stays fourth with 39 points.

Playing in Kamloops, forward and captain Kolby Page got the Wranglers on the board first scoring a powerplay goal around the 10-minute mark of the first period. It was assisted by defenceman Aidan Morrison. Two minutes later, Kamloops found their answer with Brendan Mucha. His goal was assisted by Adam Ferreira and Jayden Castle. Mucha’s goal ended the first period 1-1.

Most of the scoring happened in the second period, started by Garrett Ewert of Kamloops at 14:45. However, Logan Gooder-Zimmer scored his first goal in the KIJHL do level the game again at 2-2. The Wranglers’ defenceman’s goal added gusto to the performance of his team. Darian Long (powerplay) and Cody Barnes potted two more goals for the visiting side, bring the team to a 4-2 lead at the end of the second.

Khale Skinner scored his seventh goal in as many games in the third period, giving the Wranglers the last goal in their 5-2 win.

Morrison had three assists in the game. Quinn Mulder had two.

Both teams registered 28 shots on net. The Wranglers also had seven powerplay opportunities, capitalizing on two. They were also on the penalty kill six times but managed to hold the Storm off all six times.