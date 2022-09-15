Zoning amendment adopted to allow vet services at Marmot Ridge

The proposed veterinary clinic moves to the next step of the process now the bylaw has been amended.

Last week, the District of 100 Mile House adopted a zoning amendment bylaw to allow vet services at the former Marmot Ridge Golf Course.

Dr. Ross Dickinson of Lakeland Vet Clinic applied for a zoning amendment for the building on the property, at 200 Exeter Station Rd. in June to allow it to be used for veterinary services, including a large animal facility.

Dickinson said while it was nice to be through with the zoning amendment part of the process it was not overly stressful. He said the steps need to be followed, and public appeared to be behind them, viewing the project in a positive light.

“Without the bylaw amendment, then none of the other steps we have to go through would have mattered,” said Dickinson.

Now that it is official, he can work on closing the deal, including financing and subject removal. He hopes to have that completed by mid-October.

The winter will be spent sourcing materials and trades as well as finalizing design plans for the new facility then they can hit the ground running come spring.

“The stage we’re at now is this vision in my mind, the potential for what this new facility could be,” he said.

He anticipates it will take a year for construction and then move the clinic.

At that point, there will be the inspection and certification process needed to operate a veterinary hospital in B.C. in order to get approval from the College of Veterinarians of B.C.

An in-person inspection is required to ensure a certain standard of care is being provided and safety measures are in place.



