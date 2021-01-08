Woman fined for not following public health orders at Mt. Timothy ski hill

Violation ticket issued for two offences under the CRMA via Emergency Program Act.

A 37-year-old woman has been served a $460 violation ticket for failing to follow B.C.’s public health orders at the Mt. Timothy Ski Resort.

100 Mile House RCMP Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said police received a complaint on Dec. 28 in relation to a violation of the COVID-19 Related Measures Act (CRMA). The woman, known to Mt. Timothy resort staff, had attended the ski hill for recreational purposes and entered the ski lodge without wearing a mask, contrary to the business’s policy related to the ongoing public health orders.

The ski resort had clear signs advising customers that masks were mandatory inside all its buildings – policies consistent with the province’s public health orders. The woman allegedly became confrontational with staff, causing a disturbance at the resort. While she produced a medical exemption card, it appeared to lack information to assure its validity, Nielsen said in a media release.

Staff asked the woman to leave and not return unless wearing a mask as per the current regulations. The woman eventually complied with the resort’s request and left the location, at which time 100 Mile House RCMP were notified of the matter.

The RCMP did not attend the ski hill but spoke with resort staff via phone and was provided with more details. Based on information supplied by witnesses and the evidence obtained, it was determined that a violation ticket would be issued.

The woman was served a violation ticket on Dec. 30 for committing two offences under the CRMA via Emergency Program Act: failure to wear face-covering in indoor public space ($230) and failure to comply with direction from an enforcement officer ($230), Nielsen said.

